The chances are very good that Tim Mapes — former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s top aide — will be sentenced to or in prison before Madigan goes to trial April 1.
The code of omerta can exact a price.
Convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice for lying to a federal grand jury investigating the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case, Mapes faces a Jan. 10 sentencing before U.S. Judge John Kness.
News reports state Mapes took the verdict like a man, showing no reaction after jurors found him guilty of everything the government alleged.
Still, he’s 68. Club Fed it may turn out to be, but that still can’t be much fun to anticipate.
Mapes is the fifth defendant to go to trial and be convicted in the ComEd case. The others are former ComEd CEO Anne Prammagiore and utility lobbyists John Hooker, Jay Doherty and Michael McClain.
McClain and Mapes represent two-thirds of the powerful troika that shaped public policy and launched political maneuvers for decades in Springfield.
At the top of the “M” triangle is Madigan. He was for decades the all-powerful ramrod of the General Assembly, nothing happening without his support or acquiescence. Now he’s the last man standing in the ComEd probe.
Given Illinois’ corrupt history, some might think the ComEd conspiracy case — the utility did costly favors for Madigan in exchange for his support of company-favored legislation — is just Illinois being Illinois.
It’s far more than that. For good or ill — there’s plenty of both in the record — Madigan is a historic figure in Illinois. Not like Lincoln, of course. No one would ever confuse Honest Abe with Not-So-Honest Mike.
But the Diminutive Don was the heaviest of political heavyweights. One legislator testified he ruled through “fear and intimidation” and another — an FBI agent — characterized Madigan’s oversight of his political operation as akin to that of a Mafia chieftain.
Madigan was repeatedly characterized as a master strategist. Even his critics thought him too smart to cross the line, and even if he did, too smart to get caught.
Mapes was right in the middle of all that, the man between Madigan and McClain who made the legislative trains run on time and wasn’t all that nice about it.
After Mapes’ conviction, his critics rushed to gloat over his downfall. Kicking a man when he’s down is in poor taste, but in Mapes’ case apparently too much fun to resist.
Democratic state Rep. Kelly Cassidy was one of many politicos to celebrate his downfall. She called Mapes’ guilty verdicts “a vindication for those who, over the years, were willing to stand up and speak out in the face of injustice and abuse by Mapes and his boss.”
“Mapes used his power to deliver abuse, harassment, and bullying customized for maximum impact on his victims,” she said.
There is a lingering question about the Mapes case.
Granted legal immunity for his grand jury testimony, he repeatedly gave implausible answers to questions about work McClain did for Madigan. Even though his lawyers argued Mapes did his “level best” to remember, prosecutors knew Mapes was not being truthful and had audiotapes to prove it.
He was practically daring the feds to prosecute him. Some are asking why a smart guy embraced such a self-destructive strategy?
That’s the wrong question. The right question is, “Why not?”
He’s a Madigan guy whose job for decades was to protect the boss, never give an inch, never concede a point, never disclose an embarrassing detail.
Madigan would approve: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
The judge won’t be as appreciative when judgment day arrives.