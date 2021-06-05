Jim Dey | Macon County sheriff ends election fight, will retire
The longest election night in Macon County history — it lasted nearly 32 months — concluded Friday when Macon County Sheriff Antonio “Chubby” Brown announced he will retire rather than appeal a judge’s decision declaring him the loser of a recount.
Rather than win by a single vote — as determined in November 2018 — Brown, a Democrat, lost the recount by 16 votes to his Republican opponent, sheriff’s Lt. Jim Root.
Brown said he will retire June 28 after 31 years in the office, where he noted that he had “worked in every capacity.”
Champaign County Associate Judge Anna Benjamin last week declared Root the winner after she and lawyers for Brown and Root reviewed the nearly 40,000 votes cast.
Brown attributed his decision to retire, at least in part, to his desire to end the discord over the razor-thin election totals.
“Our community and office have been going through this controversy about the 2018 sheriff’s race, and it has truly divided us,” he said. “This truly bothers me, and I have always placed this community and office first. ... I am making the decision not to appeal this decision so we all can begin to heal both the community and the sheriff’s office.”
Brown reminded the public that his retirement as sheriff “doesn’t mean I am retiring from the community.”
“I will always be available to each and every one of you if needed,” he said.
Root attended Brown’s press conference, and after Brown finished speaking, the two men embraced. Brown also said he will attend Root’s swearing-in.
Root said he’s “happy” Brown will not appeal the decision but “saddened he’s retiring.”
It was an unusually graceful ending to a ballot battle that began on Election Day when it first appeared Root was the winner and then Brown.
The legal fight ebbed and flowed in the following months, long delayed because of lawyer maneuvering and the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted courthouse schedules.
The final recount tally was 19,579 for Root and 19,563 for Brown.
The November 2018 vote total was 19,655 for Brown and 19,654 for Root.
Both candidates saw their totals fall in the recount, but Brown lost more votes than Root. Roughly 1,300 ballots of the total that were cast were subject to dispute.
Immediately after the Benjamin’s ruling, Brown’s side indicated it planned to appeal her decision to the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield.
However, after reviewing Benjamin’s 33-page decision, Brown lawyer Chris Sherer announced Tuesday that Brown would make an announcement about his future at a Friday press conference.
Brown faced two formidable issues on the appeal.
For starters, it was unclear whether the courts would order a “stay” of the decision that would allow Brown to remain sheriff during the appeal.
The other big issue, one that also affected whether a stay would be ordered, involved Brown’s chances of waging a successful appeal.
Few judicial decisions are bulletproof. But Benjamin’s lengthy, detailed decision left no issue not thoughtfully addressed or easily reversed on appeal.
While not a story of rags to riches, Brown’s personal story is one of rags to widespread community respect.
He noted that he was “adopted as an infant and brought to Decatur” and grew up “in a single-parent home by my mother due to my father dying when I was 1 year of age.” Years later, Brown said, he learned that he was the youngest of 10 children.
Brown graduated from Decatur Eisenhower High School in 1986, served three years in the military and began his career as a correctional officer in Macon County in 1990.
He recalled that when he interviewed to become a deputy, then-Sheriff Lee Holsapple asked him about his professional goals.
“My response to him was ‘to be sitting in the seat you are in.’” The look on his face and in his eyes was priceless,” Brown said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-393-8251.