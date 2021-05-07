Jim Dey | Madigan back in spotlight as multiple probes continue
The big dog is back in the news, and no one even had to mention his name.
Chicago’s Michael J. Madigan, now the former longtime speaker of the Illinois House, may be out of sight, but he’s never out of mind.
Tongues were set wagging Wednesday during a routine status hearing in Chicago federal court for defendants in the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal. It was no big deal until a defense attorney suggested — and a federal prosecutor then confirmed — that the U.S. Attorney’s Office may file a new, expanded — called “superseding” — indictment in the case.
Four Chicago big shots — powerhouse lobbyists Michael McClain, Jay Doherty, John Hooker and ousted ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore — were indicted in November in connection with the explosive scandal that pulled the plug on Madigan’s history-making legislative career.
Although Madigan has not been charged, he’s been identified as the conspiracy’s mastermind. So when suggestions are made that a new defendant(s) or new charges may be added to the pending case, Madigan’s name leaps to mind.
And why not? He recently transferred nearly $2.7 million from his campaign fund to his lawyers at Katten Muchin Rosenman. News reports indicate that sum is “nearly
$1 million more than he paid the firm in 2020.”
Mr. “I’m-Not-A-Target-of-Anything” is no longer laboring under that delusion. However — and this is a major caveat — Madigan is not the only possible defendant when it comes to further criminal charges. This case is chock full of shady characters who remain uncharged.
ComEd acknowledged its role in the bribery scheme and agreed to pay a $200 million fine. Onetime utility company executive Fidel Marquez has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the feds to win a lesser prison sentence.
There are many other lower-profile participants in this alleged criminal endeavor. They include a handful of Madigan friends and associates who were put on ComEd’s payroll in pay-but-no-work roles, allegedly to win Madigan’s support for ComEd’s legislative initiatives.
Their activities were cited in last year’s lengthy indictment the government returned against the four current defendants.
McClain, often described as a close Madigan friend and adviser, was ComEd’s leading lobbyist for years.
Hooker was a longtime ComEd executive and lobbyist who also worked closely with Madigan. He was one
of the plaintiffs in a
Madigan-sponsored
lawsuit that challenged a proposed state constitutional amendment to establish an independent commission to draw legislative maps.
Doherty is a political lobbyist, consultant and former head of the City Club of Chicago.
Madigan’s influence at ComEd ran deep, according to the federal indictment.
One of his boldest moves involved putting political associate Juan Ochoa on the company’s board of directors over the opposition of ComEd’s top brass. Madigan also arranged for the utility to pay monthly retainers
to the law firm of another politico, Victor Reyes.
Madigan didn’t
limit himself to major posts. He exercised influence on those selected to fill meter-reader posts and summer student internships.
Even as Madigan’s
future remains unknown, federal authorities are pursuing unrelated corruption investigations.
Chicago Alderman
Ed Burke, another political heavyweight, has been charged in connection with efforts to force businesses working with the city to hire his law firm.
Not everyone is as high on the political totem pole as Madigan and Burke.
A federal judge recently scheduled a February 2022 trial for state Sen. Thomas Cullerton of Villa Park. He allegedly stole nearly $300,000 in Teamsters funds, the alleged proceeds of a no-work job.
His trial is set to start just a month before Cullerton is expected to run for re-election in the March 2022 Democratic primary.
Just last week, the grandson of the original Mayor Daley — “Da Mare” Richard J. Daley — was indicted. Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson is charged with financial and tax violations related to the 2017 collapse of the Washington Federal Bank for Savings.
Others on the feds’ hit list include Chicago aldermen as well as county and municipal officials. Many of those cases stem from bribery involving the placement of red-light cameras in Cook County municipalities.
At one time, three members of the Illinois Senate were under indictment. Only Cullerton remains. Of the other two, Chicago’s Martin Sandoval died and Waukegan’s Terry Link resigned.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.