Mike Madigan, Mike Madigan, Mike Madigan.
The controversial speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives continues to dominate the news. Unofficially named as a co-conspirator in the burgeoning Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal, he’s been the target of multiple civil lawsuits and demands from fellow Democrats that he resign.
No indictment — that’s the biggie — has been returned against Madigan, who insists he’s pure as the driven snow.
That being the case, why should he hog all the headlines in this state’s scandal-du-jour political atmosphere when guys like Louis Presta are around?
Louis who? Presta is one of this state’s innumerable political wannabes, the mayor of the Chicago suburb of Crestwood and an unsuccessful 2019 candidate for the Cook County Board.
He was named last week in a federal indictment in connection with another public corruption scandal that had been pushed from the headlines by L’Affaire Madigan.
Both men are involved in corporate scandals.
The Madigan scandal involves Chicago-based utility ComEd. It’s the one about showering his friends and associates with money from no-show jobs in an effort to curry favor with the speaker for utility-favored legislation.
The alleged nine-year conspiracy was very profitable, right up to the point when the spoil-sport feds started sniffing around.
Presta’s scandal involves another corporation, red-light-camera company SafeSpeed.
Like ComEd, it spread money around to various public officials in an effort to get its revenue-generating red-light cameras up and running.
Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, has already pleaded guilty to a variety of corruption charges involving SafeSpeed. He’s cooperating with the feds in their continuing investigation of public officials in and around Cook County.
One of those Sandoval is expected to help take down is Presta, who faces multiple charges related to income-tax evasion, bribery and lying to federal agents.
One can’t help but feel some sympathy for Presta, who was caught up in the federal net last September when FBI agents paid him a visit.
Judging from court records, they planned to confront Presta with evidence of his criminality, then enlist him as a cooperating witness.
But it didn’t work out that way. Presta’s first mistake was talking to the agents. His second appears to be that he was untruthful. Caught being untruthful, he allegedly doubled-down on being untruthful.
“The first false-statement charge pertains to Presta’s 2019 interview with the FBI and IRS during which Presta denied receiving gifts, cash or campaign contributions from the red-light-camera companies,” the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago said in a statement accompanying the indictment.
That explanation didn’t fly because the FBI had video of Presta accepting an envelope “containing $5,000 in cash” from a SafeSpeed representative.
“Presta falsely stated that there was no money in the envelope,” the indictment states.
If not — that seems unlikely — there should have been. SafeSpeed got a red-light camera placed in Crestwood that generated $6 million in fines per year. The Chicago Tribune reported that a red-light camera at just one corner generated “100 tickets a day,” “almost all rolling rights on red.”
Public safety has nothing to do with red-light cameras. Getting money for phony traffic violations has everything to do with red-light cameras.
Cresta is the latest public official caught up in the red-light-camera probe. Officials at the county or municipal levels of government have been or will be indicted in connection with this sprawling probe.
It would be no surprise if those the feds already have in the crosshairs don’t try to save themselves time in prison by implicating others in a variety of criminal behavior.
Meanwhile, let’s not forget about state Sen. Thomas Cullerton, D-Villa Park, who faces trial on charges alleging he stole money and pension benefits from the Teamsters Union, or former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, who has been charged with trying to bribe a member of the Illinois Senate in exchange for backing a bill that would help one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.
Then, of course, there is Chicago Alderman Ed Burke and former Alderman Danny Solis (the guy who wore a wire for the feds for several years). Just this past week, the feds indicted Waukegan state Sen. Terry Link for income-tax evasion, a move that led to Link’s resignation from the Senate Ethics Committee.
The feds’ cup truly runneth over.
Madigan is, of course, the biggest fish. He’s not in the net yet, and he may not ever be. But that hasn’t stopped seven Illinois House members from calling for his resignation and other Democrats statewide from signing a petition calling for him to step down.
Madigan was hit with another civil lawsuit last week over the ComEd controversy, and defending against them is going to cost his campaign contributors a collective fortune.
Ever calm in the face of this onslaught, Madigan issued a statement in which he charged that the lawsuits were filed for “political purposes” and promised to continue to work with “all Democrats in Illinois.”
Still, it’s hot under all those corruption Kleig lights, so much so that Madigan surely did mind yielding the stage, however briefly, to two more newly charged, but selfless, public servants.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff