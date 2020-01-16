If Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan was inclined to political nervousness — a proposition substantially in doubt — this is about the time his hands might start to shake a bit.
Why?
The Diminutive Don — owing to a variety of pending criminal investigations and some unappetizing disclosures related to a close associate — has become a punching bag of sorts.
One of his recent attackers is Crain’s Chicago Business columnist Greg Hinz. Outraged by recent disclosures involving Madigan confidant Michael McClain, Hinz wrote: “Sleep with dogs and you get fleas. Shame on you, Mr. Speaker. It’s time to go.”
One sure sign a politician has become a whipping boy is when other media outlets take their cues from guys like Hinz, like the Daily Herald of Arlington Heights.
“We agree with Greg Hinz of Crain’s Chicago Business that it’s time for Madigan to go. If the state’s Democrats don’t force his ouster as party chairman, they invite a backlash at the polls in November. And if the Illinois House doesn’t move to replace him as speaker, it loses what little credibility it still has,” The Daily Herald editorialized.
Of course, if one is to strike the king, one has to kill him or risk the inevitable counterattack.
So Madigan’s Democrats, despite some public hand-wringing over political appearances, won’t be much inclined to foment a rebellion that might end with one of their heads on a pike. With respect to The Daily Herald’s suggestion of a voter uprising in November, Madigan long ago headed off that possibility.
His gerrymandered state legislative districts have shown themselves to be bulletproof in the past. Further, owing to Illinois’ preposterously early candidate filing period, the cast of non-competitive legislative House and Senate elections is set in stone.
So if Madigan has nothing to worry about from the voters and nothing to worry about from his fellow Democrats, what does he have to worry about besides a negative public image and a hostile news media — two things that have never bothered him much in the past?
Here’s the answer in two words — Michael McClain.
There’s a truism in politics that it’s not politicians’ enemies who get them in big trouble. Instead, it’s their friends.
No current lobbyist or former legislator is closer to Madigan than McClain, a Democrat from Quincy. No current lobbyist or former legislator currently is in more hot water than McClain.
He’s the target of pending federal investigations, including one involving his dual ties to Madigan and Exelon/Commonwealth Edison. McClain also is the author of a series of recently disclosed emails that have shaken the political establishment in this state from top to bottom.
His most notorious email, one that has prompted a state police investigation, he sought to save an associate’s state job by noting the associate’s loyalty to the Quinn administration.
“He has kept his mouth shut on Jones’ ghost workers, the rape in Champaign and other items,” McClain wrote. “He is loyal to the administration.”
That missive this week cost one of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s department heads his job. It turns out that Illinois Department of Agriculture head John Sullivan, then a member of the Legislature, was copied on the McClain email and — surprise, surprise — did nothing about it.
Given McClain’s closeness to Madigan and his incredibly revealing emails, he clearly knows where many of the bodies are buried.
Wouldn’t the feds love to pry his hermetically sealed lips open? That’s not going to happen, at least for the time being.
Cornered last week outside a Chicago steakhouse, McClain sidestepped questions as to whether he’s cooperating with the feds.
“They’ve asked. ... I’ll just say they’ve asked,” he said.
Queried as to whether it would be hard to “betray” Madigan, McClain said, “It would be hard to betray myself.”
Of course, Scott Fawell vowed he would never testify against Gov. George Ryan either, and he turned out to be a star, if somewhat reluctant, witness at Ryan’s corruption trial. The feds can be persuasive when they have their target’s head in a vise.
McClain’s head may not be where the feds would like it — yet — but he continues to be the subject of investigative and media scrutiny. A Chicago Tribune columnist this week detailed McClain’s lobbying spending sprees in Springfield, where he wined and dined legislators and no doubt saw and learned things that might be discomfiting for some.
“... the trail of relationship-building shows why all of Springfield suffered a wave of a nausea when the Tribune first reported that the feds had raided McClain’s house and recorded his phone conversations,” wrote Trib columnist Kristen McQueary.
So keep McClain’s name in mind. He’s the guy right behind the guy the feds apparently really want.