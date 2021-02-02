Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was once the man in Illinois politics.
Now he’s the invisible man.
Stripped of his vast authority after serving nearly 40 years as a much-feared legislative powerhouse, the 78-year-old Chicago Democrat has cleaned out his Springfield apartment and is keeping a low profile.
The man who once made it a point to say little in public is now making it a point to say nothing in public.
But if Madigan is not talking about his future, other people are.
Madigan’s protege and new House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch sparked more speculative conversation recently when he
named members of his leadership team and new committee chairs.
Among that group is state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, who heads the Democratic Caucus.
Including Welch and Madigan, there are 73 House Democrats.
The new speaker appointed 60 of them to various posts.
Madigan’s name was not among them.
On paper, his status is that of a lowly first-term House member.
In reality, he is anything but.
A master tactician, Madigan has forgotten more about how to get things done — one way or the other — than most people will ever know.
So what’s up?
Retired University of Illinois-Springfield political science Professor Kent Redfield suggests that, at least for a while, Madigan will be a behind-the-scenes adviser to the new powers that be.
“I expect him to play some role in advising Welch,” said Redfield, who specifically cited Madigan’s expertise in drawing new legislative district maps.
After all, Redfield points out, Welch, new Senate President Don Harmon and first-term Gov. J.B. Pritzker are “inexperienced” in key areas of state governance, particularly redistricting.
That important subject is one where Madigan excels, not just in marginalizing Republicans but also in appeasing his fellow Democrats.
“It’s easy to screw the Republicans, but it’s harder to take care of all your members,” Redfield said.
One area of contention is the rising competition between Black and Hispanic politicians in Chicago and its environs.
An increasingly powerful force in state politics, Hispanics are looking for a bigger share of the political pie.
Given the two groups’ geographic proximity, it could cause discord among competing factions.
If political junkies are not speculating about Madigan himself, they’re wondering about all of the money he has stashed in four campaign committees — Friends of Michael J. Madigan, the Democratic Party of Illinois, the 13th Ward Campaign Organization and the Democratic Majority.
Madigan has sole control over Friends of Michael J. Madigan, a personal fund that holds more than $13.4 million.
Because of Illinois’ loose campaign rules, Madigan could take more than $1.4 million of that sum and deposit it in his personal bank account.
Provided he paid income taxes on the $1.4 million, the transaction would be entirely legal.
The other three funds are Democratic Party funds, controlled by Madigan as long as he retains his positions as chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party and boss of Chicago’s 13th ward.
The 13th Ward fund holds $2.5 million, the Democratic Party of Illinois fund, $1.9 million, and the Democratic Majority fund nearly $900,000.
Altogether, that’s nearly $18 million.
Anyone who controls that much money can be a big player in Illinois.
But there’s a huge complication — Madigan is dogged by his alter ego, Public Official A.
That’s his identifier in federal indictments focusing on the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal.
Although Madigan remains unindicted, federal prosecutors have alleged that he’s the ringleader of a bribery scheme in which his friends and associates were put in high-paying, no-show utility jobs in exchange for favorable treatment by Madigan on legislation backed by the utility.
There’s an obvious “quid” and “quo,” but prosecutors will have to prove a “pro” — quid pro quo means if you do this, I’ll do that — to make a case against Madigan.
Even though Madigan has not been charged and may never be (former Gov. Jim Edgar predicted last week Madigan will not be indicted because he’s “very careful”), he’s still sweating the scrutiny.
That’s where his personal campaign funds come in handy.
He’s using donations to his “Friends” fund to pay staggering legal bills.
During the fourth quarter of 2020, Madigan’s fund expended $1.3 million.
Of that sum, more than $1 million went for legal fees paid to the Chicago firm of Katten Muchin Rosenman.
Published reports indicate Madigan spent roughly $600,000 in legal fees during the first nine months of 2020 — pushing his legal bills covered by his “Friends” fund for the year to at least $1.6 million.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff