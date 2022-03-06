Mr. I’m-Not-A-
Target-of-Anything faces arraignment Wednesday in Chicago federal court.
It turns out that longtime political powerhouse Michael Madigan, unbeknownst to him when he expressed that opinion, was not just a target — but the top target — of a yearslong federal corruption investigation. The probe blew sky high last week when a grand jury returned the 22-count indictment that shook the world of Illinois’ famously debauched politics.
The indictment alleges Madigan led a racketeering operation — “The Enterprise” — and it went after him like it would any other mob boss.
The federales can’t get to bosses without first targeting underlings who either talk too much or get in trouble with the law.
Michael McClain, a legislator turned lobbyist and close Madigan friend, talked too much on the phone and wrote too much in emails. Already indicted in the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy, McClain was indicted a second time along with Madigan on racketeering charges.
Corrupt former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis got in trouble with the law. To save himself, he wore a wire for the feds and is credited with collecting evidence against another indicted Chicago power broker — Alderman Ed Burke — as well as Madigan.
That puts Solis — by Illinois’ perverse standards — on the brink of becoming a historic figure. The Chicago Sun-Times wrote that he “could prove to be one of the most consequential federal moles in the long history of crooked local and state officials becoming government cooperators.”
The essence of the indictment against Madigan is that he — using his posts as speaker of the Illinois House, head of Chicago’s 13th Ward Democratic organization and partner at the Madigan & Getzendanner law firm — presided over a broad array of illegal activities designed to enhance his power and enrich himself and others.
Madigan’s organization allegedly solicited bribes and other “unlawful personal financial advantage” from those doing business with the city of Chicago or the state of Illinois or “otherwise subject to the (Madigan’s) authority and powers.”
The Enterprise allegedly used “threats, intimidation and extortion” to achieve its goals.
Madigan responded by again declaring his innocence and expressing pride in “my time as a public official.” But the indictment, which combines the old and new, represents a savage blow to a man on the brink of 80 years old.
It restates allegations contained in the ComEd indictment that names four Madigan associates — ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiori, ComEd lobbyists Jay Doherty and John Hooker, and McClain. But it places Madigan and McClain at the center of the racketeering conspiracy.
The new allegations involve Madigan’s alleged attempts to secure legal business by using his governmental influence to advance business deals brought to him by Solis.
One particularly interesting statement attributed to Madigan came after Solis referred to the “quid pro quo” nature of Madigan securing legal work in exchange for assisting a business venture.
Madigan warned Solis not to say “quid pro quo” — meaning “if you’ll do this, I’ll do that” — and instead characterize the arrangement in a more benign light.
“You’re just recommending (my law firm) ... because if they don’t get a good result on their real-estate taxes, the whole project will be in trouble ... which is not good for your ward. So you want high-quality representation,” Madigan told him to say.
It is on the basis of those kinds of furtive exchanges that the government hopes to secure a conviction.
The indictment alone is an epic event, but the ever-resilient Madigan is a long way from trial and conviction.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.