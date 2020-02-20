Jim Dey | Madigan’s reputation carries weight, but there are cracks in the facade
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is used to being treated as a piñata by some of his fellow politicians, but they’re usually resentful Republicans who’ve been reduced by the Chicago Democrat to irrelevance in the General Assembly.
GOP sluggers have swung hard and often at Madigan, and their concerted attacks are one reason why Madigan’s statewide polling numbers show he is viewed with great disdain by Illinoisans outside Cook County.
While embittered over his lack of public standing, Madigan, for the most part, pretends not to notice or care.
But the worm is turning, at least for public-relations purposes. Democrats — some, certainly not all — are distancing themselves from him, and not just downstate Democrats, of whom there are fewer and fewer.
Rich Miller, a Springfield-based political columnist, recently reported on a Democratic forum featuring six candidates for a Chicago-based House seat, all of whom agreed it is time for Madigan to step down.
For starters, that’s not going to happen. The Diminutive Don, who was first elected to the House in 1971, has held the Speaker’s post for all but two years since 1983.
From all appearances, the 77-year-old wants to remain speaker for years to come. He’ll let God know how many more when it’s time for the Lord of Lords to find out.
But the fact that his act is growing a bit thin everywhere but Chicago is revealing, a consequence of two high-profile problems — financial dysfunction in state government and rampant corruption.
A recent poll conducted by the Illinois Education Association revealed that 57 percent of respondents agree that the state is headed in the wrong direction. That’s an improvement in the right/wrong track numbers generated by 2018 and 2019 polls conducted by the Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
At the same time, 69 percent of respondents described public corruption as the state’s No. 1 problem. The poll revealed that 85 percent of respondents said public corruption is either the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 most serious problem the state faces.
Madigan, of course, is synonymous with both problems. He’s the only high-level public official who’s contributed to the destructive financial decisions made since the state began its 40-year slide into effective bankruptcy.
As House Speaker and state party boss, he’s identified with many of the ethical woes afflicting Illinois. Over the past several years, several of his high-profile aides, campaign workers or patronage employees have been caught up in a series of scandals, some criminal and some not.
On top of that, Madigan is currently one of several targets of a federal investigation looking into his organization’s cozy ties with Commonwealth Edison.
In that context, what are members of Madigan’s caucus to pretend to believe about their leader?
In past years, Democrats embarrassed by their Madigan ties would decline to express their intent to vote for his re-election as speaker by pretending they didn’t know who would be running.
Former state Rep. Naomi Jakobsson famously declared that since she didn’t know who would be a candidate for speaker, she couldn’t say whether she’d vote to re-elect Madigan. He did, and so she did. But her disingenuous answer protected her from publicly embracing Madigan any earlier than necessary.
As the recent House candidates’ forum revealed, Democrats have adopted a new line for addressing the Madigan question. They state their desire to see him go. But if Madigan doesn’t go — as he almost certainly won’t — what will they do then?
They have a good answer for that, too.
“As a Democrat, I will vote for the Democrat for Speaker over the Republican,” state Rep. Yoni Pizer said at the candidate forum.
Fellow candidate Margaret Croke expressed a similar viewpoint, stating that “I will vote for the Democrat for Speaker, which in all likelihood will be Mike Madigan.”
Another candidate expressed a viewpoint the others certainly recognize, even if they did not state one.
Marty Malone said if Madigan is running again, he’d have to support him “because there’s no way my 5 percent property tax-cap legislation would have a chance without him.”
Aye, there’s the rub.
House Democrats who don’t support Madigan’s reign as Speaker know he will retaliate against them and that their pet legislation will die a slow death in some obscure committee.
That’s why Madigan is a lot more worried about what federal investigators are finding out about him than he is by phony declarations of independence from him — followed by slavish expressions of devotion — by Democratic House wannabes.
Whatever Madigan’s poll numbers, House members — Democrats, especially, but Republicans as well — know who’s boss.
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette. His email is jdey@news-gazette.com.