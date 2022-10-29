Jim Dey | Madigan yet to make a court appearance
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Diminutive Don dodges one
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been indicted in two separate corruption cases. But so far, he has yet to make an appearance in court.
Madigan was present electronically after his first indictment, the one involving Commonwealth Edison. Now he’s received the court’s permission to not attend his most recent arraignment on an indictment, the one involving AT&T.
A federal magistrate Wednesday granted Madigan’s request not to attend a Nov. 1
hearing. Madigan’s lawyer filed a legal motion asking for the court’s permission to waive his client’s legal right to appear.
In his motion, Madigan stated that he has received a copy of the charges and is pleading “not guilty to each and every charge against him.” He directed the court to “enter my pleas of not guilty.” The motion carried a handwritten signature and a typewritten identifier, “Michael J. Madigan, defendant.”
It’s hard to imagine how galling it must be for Madigan to find himself facing criminal charges while maneuvering to avoid the kind of court appearance that Chicago television stations would cover wall to wall.
Perp walks by Chicago and state politicians are hallowed traditions. It figures that Madigan, a schemer without peer, would find a way around playing a starring role in one.
That’s why Chicago Tribune reporter Jason Meisner tweeted, “A federal magistrate judge has granted former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s request to be excused from his own arraignment. That sound you hear is indicted ex-politicians all over Chicago calling their lawyers and saying “Why ... didn’t WE do that????”
Court’s changing cast
The extraordinary turnover on the Illinois Supreme Court continued this week when Justice Mary Jane Theis took over as the newest chief justice.
Replacing retiring Justice Anne Burke as the chief, Theis will serve a three-year term.
The shift ion the chief’s post on the seven-member court is just the latest personnel move.
Burke will be replaced by current appellate Justice Joy Cunningham on Dec. 1.
Earlier this year, Justice Rita Garman of Danville gave up her seat and was replaced by Justice Lisa Holder White.
Two seats on the court are up for election on Nov. 8,
meaning at least one new justice and, possibly, two will be coming on board.
One of those running, District 3 Justice Mike Burke, already is on the court because he was appointed to replace retired Justice Robert Thomas. He faces Democratic appellate Justice Mary Kay O’Brien.
The other contest — District 2 — features Democratic trial Judge Elizabeth Rochford against Republican Mark Curran. That seat, once held by former Justice Thomas Kilbride, is occupied as a result of a temporary appointment by Justice Robert Carter.
The other two court seats are held by District 1 Justice P. Scott Neville and District 5 Justice David Overstreet. Both Neville, who was initially appointed, and Overstreet were elected in 2020.
The court seven members come from five districts — three from District 1 (Cook County) and one each from Districts 2-5.
At least two seats will be up for election in 2024 because appointees White and Cunningham will have to run to remain on the court. Democrats currently hold a 4-3 majority.
Woof, woof
Even if they generally hate politicians, people love dogs and children. Perhaps that’s why state Treasurer Michael Frerichs incorporated both in a video ad promoting his re-election. It’s pretty clever.
Intro: German Shepherd barking with a mother and son carving pumpkins on the porch.
Mike: “Nothing’s better than a good watch dog to protect the family — keep you safe when you’re not looking.
As State Treasurer, that’s what I’ve done.
When big banks and tech companies tried to rip us off, I made them pay back over 1.5 billion dollars to taxpayers.
And I forced life insurance companies to pay families back over $800 million in unclaimed benefits.
It’s your money and I’m proud to be your watch dog.”
Narrator: “For State Treasurer, Mike Frerichs.”
High price of invective
Television viewers have been overwhelmed by political advertising, but one particular local race stands out.
It’s the one where the opposing candidates — Democrat Doris “She did it” Turner and Republican Sandra “Sellout Sandy” Hamilton — accuse each other of being lower than a snake’s belly.
They’re running for the 48th District Senate seat once occupied by Andy Manar, who left his post for a much more lucrative job in the Pritzker administration.
Turner, a former state bureaucrat and Sangamon County Democratic Party chairwoman, was appointed to take Manar’s place. Hamilton was appointed to the state House but is now running for the Senate.
Both are from Springfield, and, if their advertisements can be taken at face value, they really don’t like each other. They’ve been demonizing each other for weeks now, to the point that this legislative contest has become one of the most expensive contests in the state.
The Springfield Journal-Register reports that the pair have combined to spend more than $4.7 million and counting.
Democrats, thanks to multi-billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign giving, have unlimited money while the GOP doesn’t.
But the GOP is going all in on what it considers a winnable race. Why? Apparently, just because, Democrats hold a super-majority in both the Illinois Senate and House, and another GOP Senate seat is not going to change much in terms of affecting public policy.
Nonetheless, it’s war in the 48th, which includes a large section of central Illinois. The district stretchers from the east side of Springfield to Decatur then south to include Christian and Montgomery counties and portions of Macoupin and northern Madison counties.
Hamilton’s ads have linked Turner to various criminal enterprises, including that of her husband who was sentenced to prison. Turner has not been charged, but Hamilton’s ads claim, “She did it.”
Turner’s ads suggest Hamilton is a deceitful liar whose desire for high drug prices makes her “Sellout Sandy.”
Recent events suggest Hamilton’s ads may be working because Democrats now are using the popular Manar in ads touting Turner as a good legislator worthy of election.
Democrats drew the district boundary lines to give themselves the advantage, but turnout will be key to keeping the seat in their column.
Political hypocrisy
Candidates saying one thing and doing another is business as usual, particularly in the election year.
That being said, Democratic congressional candidate Nikki Budzinski gets a gold medal for poliitcal duplicity.
Running against Republican Regan Deering, Budzinksi’s advertising casts Deering as a “wealthy heiress.”
That language is intended to spark voter resentment against Deering for being a member of Decatur’s Andreas family of ADM fame.
Make no mistake about it, Deering is loaded. Her financial statement, reported in this space a few weeks ago, outlines staggering wealth. Budzinski’s financial statement also make it clear that she, too, is a very wealthy, although not close to Deering’s status.
But while it’s clear that Budzinksi disdains wealthy heiresses, she has no problem at all with wealthy heirs — like Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He’s a multi-billionaire scion of the Pritzker family fortune.
Budzinksi supported him when he ran for governor and worked for him after he was elected. He’s campaigned locally for her, heaping praise on her candidacy.
Budzinksi’s position is: wealthy heiresses no, wealthy heirs absolutely.
Remember that on Election Day.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.