People have been speculating about Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s political future since July, when federal prosecutors put him at the center of the long-running Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy.
A week from today, talk turns to reality when the Illinois House and Senate meet for the start of the
2021-22 legislative session.
A lame-duck session begins Friday for the outgoing Legislature. The new House and Senate meet Jan. 13, where the first order of business will be election of a House speaker.
That’s a position Madigan has held for all but two years since 1983 and dearly wants to keep.
But a minority of Democrats have tired of Madigan’s powerful role in their party, particularly the stink of corruption surrounding him that they believe hurt them in November election. So far, 19 Democrats in the 73-member party caucus oppose re-electing Madigan as speaker.
The 78-year-old Chicago politician has 54 votes but needs 60 retain the speaker’s post.
If he falls short, as is now expected, the question is whether Madigan will abandon his candidacy, a move that he would find humiliating, or maintain his bid through a potentially protracted process that would block further House action.
There are precedents in Illinois for leadership battles that paralyze the General Assembly.
In 1977, a group of Senate Democrats — labeled the “Crazy Eight” — blocked the election of a Senate president through 186 ballots over six weeks. The refuseniks eventually won enough concessions to end the stalemate.
Two years earlier, former Gov. Dan Walker’s effort to oust longtime Speaker Clyde Choate split House Democrats. After 93 ballots, state Rep. Bill Redmond of DuPage County was elected in Choate’s place.
Kent Redfield, a veteran observer of the General Assembly who taught political science at Illinois-Springfield, said he perceives pro- and anti-Madigan forces to be completely at odds.
“I don’t see anybody
blinking, and that’s a problem,” he said.
Redmond predicted that Madigan will never abandon his candidacy, but instead seek to win six converts through favors and concessions.
“If I understand anything about Madigan, (his career) is about acquiring and exercising power,” Redfield said. “He’s the one who gets the final say. He’s been doing that forever, and he wants to continue to do it.”
So far, two House Democrats — state Reps. Stephanie Kifowit of Aurora and Kathy Willis of Addison — are challenging Madigan. The names of other Democrats — some in Madigan’s camp — have been suggested as his potential successors.
Madigan is scheduled to meet today with members of the Democratic women’s caucus, many of whom have announced their opposition to his candidacy.
A couple weeks ago, Madigan won support from members of the Black legislative House caucus. Members, including Democratic state Rep. Carol Ammons of Urbana, said Madigan has been and would continue to be helpful to them in passing their proposals into law.
On Dec. 31, Hispanic House Democrats issued a statement of support for Madigan. But their press release did not specify the level of support, stating only that a “majority” agreed that “Speaker Madigan is in the best position to move” their priorities forward.
Other Democrats have been reluctant to tell voters how they stand on Madigan.
Rich Miller, who publishes the Capitol Fax website, has been surveying the positions of Democratic legislators, many of whom will not address the Madigan issues.
A typical statement on the issue was provided by Democratic Rep.-elect Suzanne Ness, D-Crystal Lake. Miller said Ness ran as a reformer but “raised over $1 million from Madigan’s network,” a duality that has left her unsure of the safest political position to take.
“I do not have a statement at this time regarding the election for House speaker,” she told Miller.
Ness is among a number of Democratic legislators who owe fealty to Madigan but whose constituents detest Madigan and want him gone.
Madigan, who also holds the state’s party chairmanship, was unpopular statewide long before the Commonwealth Edison bribery scheme became public. But that accentuated his negatives.
Although Madigan remains unindicted, federal prosecutors have alleged that ComEd put a large number of Madigan friends and associates in lucrative no-show jobs in exchange for Madigan acting favorably on utility-favored legislation. The company and a high-ranking former executive have admitted the plot and are cooperating in the prosecution of four other alleged co-conspirators recently charged in the case.
Madigan has denied any quid pro quo, said he was merely trying to help people find employment with the utility and argued the criminal investigation should be no impediment to his continued leadership.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff