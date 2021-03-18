Onetime Illinois political powerhouse Mike Madigan has been on a disastrous losing streak of late.
He was ousted as speaker of the Illinois House, a position from which he dominated state politics for
36 years.
After that, Madigan resigned the Illinois House seat he’d held for
50 years. Finally, he stepped down
as the longtime chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.
But the not-so-lovable old horse thief recently got a legal win that vindicated his brand of politics as A-OK in the rough-and-tumble democratic process. Irony, however, abounds.
The federal appeals court in Chicago put its imprimatur on Madigan’s longstanding practice of rigging his state House races to his advantage.
Specifically, it stated his practice of recruiting phony candidates to oppose him in both party primaries and general elections is not a violation of the U.S. Constitution as long as voters are in on the con.
The decision is the result of a lawsuit filed by Jason Gonzalez, who challenged Madigan in the 2016 Democratic Party primary.
Madigan associates arranged for the names of two phony candidates — Grasiela Rodriguez and Joe Barboza — to be put on the ballot after Gonzalez filed his petition of candidacy.
Their addition made it a four-way primary instead of a two-way primary. Gonzalez argued the two additional Hispanic candidates were intended to help Madigan by splitting the Hispanic vote in the heavily Hispanic House district.
Both Gonzalez and the news media publicized Madigan’s trickery, a move the appellate court said allowed the public in on the ruse and, as a consequence, made it OK as a matter of law.
Writing for a unanimous court, U.S. Judge Frank Easterbrook concluded that Madigan’s effort to divide the Hispanic vote was “hardly necessary.”
“... If every non-Madigan vote had gone to Gonzalez, he still would have lost in a landslide,” Easterbrook wrote, nothing that Madigan received 65 percent of the vote; Gonzalez, 26 percent; Rodriguez, 6 percent; and Barboza, 2 percent.
Courts are loath to become involving in resolving election disputes, picking one candidate over another. A trial judge and then the appeals court said intervention was unnecessary in the Madigan case because “Gonzalez smelled a rat from the start and made that known to the electorate, which swept Madigan back into office anyway.”
While the court concluded Madigan’s trick was not a constitutional violation, it pointed out that Madigan’s election races “were not close.”
That reality “makes it hard to understand the conduct he is accused of,” Easterbrook wrote.
The explanation is that Madigan leaves no details unattended. If that requires him to game the system by recruiting sure-loser GOP and Democratic opponents, so be it.
Both the trial judge and the appellate court noted Madigan’s sworn testimony in a deposition that he was unaware of his political aides’ efforts to recruit the phony candidates. The trial judge expressed skepticism as to Madigan’s veracity while the appellate court did not address it.
Equally interesting in the court’s decision was its discussion of the legal precedent on which Gonzalez relied to file his lawsuit — a 1973 decision in Smith vs. Cherry. It found that “a stalking-horse candidate, in which the nominal contestant secretly planned to withdraw after winning the primary and permit a party committee to name the candidate for the general election, could in principle violate the Equal Protection Clause” of the U.S. Constitution.
The appeals court said it “applied” the Smith decision to Gonzalez but complained Smith “does not explain why political deceit violates the Equal Protection Clause.”
“We mean no disrespect to politicians in recognizing that many false statements are made during political campaigns and that many a strategem that one side deems clever will be seen by the opposition as a dirty trick,” Easterbrook wrote.
Calling the Smith ruling a “bolt out of the blue,” Easterbrook said it “does not have any predecessors that we could find” or “any successors.”
“We need not decide today whether Smith should be overruled, but we are confident that it should not be extended,” he wrote.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-
Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.