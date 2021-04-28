It’s pretty obvious that many politicians have a hard time telling the truth.
Considered in that context, perhaps people should be satisfied when our selfless pols in Springfield tell half-truths — better than no truth at all — to justify whatever they have in mind.
That, of course, raises the subject of the latest scam underway in Springfield — the legislative map-drawing process.
Every 10 years, following the completion of the U.S. census, the Legislature must re-draw boundary lines for Illinois House and Senate districts and U.S. House districts. It’s required to create districts of equal size to accommodate population shifts.
It’s also — generally speaking — a pure power grab by majority politicians to retain power for their party and assure re-election for themselves by manipulating the boundary lines.
There is no more important issue for legislators between now and the May 31 scheduled adjournment date, because redistricting is all about them and their ambitions.
As the Chicago Tribune recently editorialized, redistricting has nothing to do with what’s good for the public.
“The process now underway in Springfield is a repeat so far of the politicians picking you, instead of you picking them,” it wrote.
How determined are majority Democrats to proceed? They are so determined that they’re not willing to wait until later this year for delayed 2020 Census numbers to draw their maps. To do so would open the door to GOP participation.
Democrats contend that the Illinois Constitution has established a drop-dead June 30 deadline to have new maps in place.
There is a June 30 deadline, but it’s only for the House and Senate to address the issue.
If the House and Senate cannot agree, the Constitution calls for a bipartisan eight-member commission — four Republicans and four Democrats — to draw the maps. If that group can’t agree, the Constitution calls for a ninth member — either a Republican or a Democrat — to be selected in a random drawing to break the tie.
In fact, that process — the random drawing of a name out of a hat — has been used repeatedly in past decades to break the partisan log jam.
So while there clearly is an important June 30 date, there clearly is no June 30 constitutional mandate for supermajority Democratic legislators to complete redistricting. It is just one of a series of dates guiding the process.
Republicans have been complaining bitterly about Democrats’ plans, prompting Democrats to charge that it’s the GOP, not them, that wants to hijack the redistricting process.
Last week, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch said the GOP’s “only goal is to rig the process for their own political benefit.”
Republicans, of course, can yap all they want — and they may even draw some blood by nipping at the ankles of prominent Democrats.
But being a superminority,
Republican legislators are otherwise powerless.
They can’t stop majority Democrats from using population estimates to draw Democrat-favoring maps. They can’t stop Democratic legislature from approving the maps. And they can’t stop Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker from signing them into law.
The GOP and others, however, can file lawsuits challenging the legitimacy of drawing maps using population estimates, not the required census data.
But the courts are an altogether different forum.
In the meantime, Democrats and Republicans are engaged in a one-sided political knife fight, the outcome of which appears certain as the legislature’s May 31 adjournment looms.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-
Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.