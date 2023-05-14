After a year-plus search, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin has identified her choice for the city’s new police chief — longtime Virginia law enforcement Officer Larry Boone.
Will he be on the job in May or June? Don’t hold your breath, Marlin advises, because “things take longer than that” in government.
Still, Marlin said that it was important “to do (the search) right, not necessarily to do it fast.”
“We won’t have anything to announce until we have something to announce,” said Marlln, who acknowledged that the hiring process is “pretty much” done with the exception of a formal job offer.
Earlier this month, Boone, a retired chief from Norfolk, paid a three-day visit to Urbana, where he met with city officials and representatives of local groups and “emerged as the top candidate” from a group of roughly 10 original candidates.
Marlin said Boone, who is 59, is expected to take over the police department as the city initiates an overall evaluation of its fire and police services, which will include revisiting how to respond to calls for service.
For example, Marlin asked if police officers are the best first responders for calls involving mental-health issues.
Boone is available because he announced on a Wednesday in early April 2022 that he was stepping down two days later.
At the time, Norfolk was wrestling with a long series of problems related to homicides, particularly in the Black community. There were suggestions that Boone was forced out because of elected officials’ unhappiness with the police department’s inability to solve the problem.
After his retirement, Boone emphatically denied that was the case.
“Nobody forces me to do anything I don’t want to do,” he told local reporters.
With a population of roughly 240,000, Norfolk is a racially diverse city, Virginia’s third largest. Its police department is far larger than that of Urbana, with authorized employment of 770 sworn officers.
Like many departments, it has suffered from officer departures, prompting city officials to consider reducing the size of the force to 652 and diverting the money from police salaries to other purposes.
New accounts indicate Norfolk currently has 580 police officers.
Boone has a stout build, one befitting his status as a former college football player at Georgia Southern. His teams won two national championships in the mid-1980s.
A sharp dresser, Boone joined the Norfolk department in 1989 and moved steadily up the ladder. He became chief in 2016.
Although Urbana is a much smaller community, Boone will confront similar problems here that contributed to his resignation there — crime and poverty.
In one post-resignation interview, Boone said a chief reason for leaving his chief’s job is that “there is very little I can do to prevent gun violence.”
He attributed the intractable nature of that issue to “too many guns” and “generational, systemic poverty processes of decades ago.” Because they defy solutions, he said the Norfolk community, among others presumably, “will continue to have these conversations” in the foreseeable future.
News accounts concerning Boone cited his formidable presence.
“Known for his grandiose and gripping presence, Boone was outspoken in his more than five-year run as chief about the gun violence and its impact Black community. He would often try to rally the community after tragedies and wasn’t afraid to get emotional,” one news account stated.
His status as a Black man serving as police chief in a state that was home to the capital of the Confederacy — Richmond — also came into play.
Boone marched with Black Lives Matter protesters after the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis. He said his goal was to ensure the safety of police officers and protesters and “keep the city from destruction.”
Officers from his department, speaking anonymously, told reporters that the department was riven with Black/White conflict driven by the suspicion that Boone promoted his favorites at the expense of others.
Boone seemingly confirmed the existence of the conflict when he told reporters post-retirement that he routinely got “pushback” when he promoted minority officers but didn’t when he promoted White ones.
The issue of race also has crept into municipal affairs in Urbana.
While describing Boone as the “best candidate” in the search, Marlin said it’s important to all the residents that Urbana have a Black man leading the police department.
In that context, it seems assured that Boone’s appointment will be approved by a city council that has shown race consciousness in its personnel choices.
More than a year ago, the mayor began searches for two key positions that were vacant — police chief and community development director.
The city completed the community development search first. In late March, Marlin proposed the appointment of Kimberly Smith, a White female with considerable experience and sterling credentials.
After questioning Smith about “equity” issues, council member Chaundra Bishop voted to reject the appointment while fellow council member Grace Wilken declined to vote at all. Smith was confirmed by the council majority, but the mayor was put off by the two dissenters, who did not explain themselves.
In addition to pursuing the Urbana chief’s job, Boone recently was among the four finalists for chief posts in St. Louis and Cincinnati.
KMOV-TV posted lengthy biographies of each candidate, describing Boone as being born into a “non-traditional family” with four siblings in New Brunswick, N.J. It said he lived in a “bleak and chaotic environment until his adolescent years” and had had “unfavorable encounters with law enforcement.”
Boone’s life moved in a positive direction after he moved to North Carolina to live with his grandparents.