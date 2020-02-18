The death this week of longtime lawyer Marvin Gerstein closes a chapter in the history of the Champaign County bar.
What kind of chapter is impossible to say — Mr. Gerstein played multiple roles, including that of lawyer, court jester, Peck’s Bad Boy and rebel with and without causes, and sometimes even without a clue.
To say that Mr. Gerstein was a bull who carried his own china shop around with him hardly does justice to his colorful, combative, comic and sometimes self-defeating style.
After all, how many other local lawyers had their confrontations with the state’s lawyer disciplinary panel chronicled in the pages of The Wall Street Journal?
“If you cross the line with me, you get both barrels,” Mr. Gerstein told the Journal by way of explanation for why he often wrote insulting letters to opposing parties that eventually led to sanctions, including suspension of his law license.
Mr. Gerstein was no less emphatic in discussing his whatever-you’ve-got-I’m-against-it style with The News-Gazette.
“I’m never contrite. Contrite is not in my vocabulary,” he boasted.
* * * * *
Mr. Gerstein, who was 79, died about 7 a.m. Monday at a Champaign rehabilitation facility, where he was in hospice care.
Although he had been in failing health, Mr. Gerstein was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about a week ago and refused any treatment options.
Urbana lawyer Roger Prillaman, a friend for 40 years, said Mr. Gerstein was dismayed by the diagnosis but resigned to his fate.
Prillaman described Mr. Gerstein as “many things to many people,” a description that aptly covers the waterfront for someone who inspired a wide range of reactions about his approach to life.
“He was a dear friend to me. We called him Uncle Marvin in our family,” said Prillaman, who acknowledged the two “had a love-annoyance relationship.”
* * * * *
Prillaman said Mr. Gerstein was born Feb. 27, 1940, in Chicago. He earned a degree in accounting from the University of Illinois.
Prillaman recalled that Mr. Gerstein told him he had worked as an accountant for a major corporation for a “couple of years” and “didn’t like it.”
Then he enrolled in law school at DePaul. After graduating, Mr. Gerstein joined the Peace Corps, living in Panama, Prillaman said. Then he moved back to Chicago, where he worked as a criminal-defense and legal-aid lawyer. From there, he moved to Greece before coming to Champaign-Urbana to lead the UI’s student legal services program.
Finally, Mr. Gerstein opened his own law firm, building a reputation as a solid lawyer who zealously represented his clients and went out of his way to pick fights with those who crossed him while crossing his path.
While many of his associates and fellow lawyers wrote off his ill-conceived behaviors as just “Marvin being Marvin,” those who were targets of his broadsides sometimes felt intense anger and sought redress.
* * * * *
The office of former Champaign County State’s Attorney James Burgess won a felony conviction against Mr. Gerstein for intimidation in the early to mid-1970s. It seems Mr. Gerstein, who was representing a client in a dispute with a local landlord, called the landlord and, becoming incensed, left threats of violence on the landlord’s answering machine.
A 2004 news story noted that Mr. Gerstein operated in a target-rich environment. His letters — which were, among other things, insulting, profane and condescending — were sent to members of the Urbana City Council, with whom he was fighting over his yard maintenance — or lack of it. He once drew the attention of authorities in Georgia, who decided they needed to find out if Mr. Gerstein posed a danger to their governor.
It seems that Mr. Gerstein, enraged over an issue long since forgotten, wrote a nasty letter suggesting in his usual profane and comedic manner that the governor would have to get substantially more intelligent just to become a dumbbell.
Mr. Gerstein dismissed his letters as harmless fun, repeating the phrase that “sticks and stones will break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” That unrealistic viewpoint proved to be his downfall on more than one occasion.
* * * * *
More recently, Mr. Gerstein fell on hard financial times. Champaign lawyer Mark Lipton recalled that his close friend was trying to get by on $600-a-month Social Security checks.
Why so low? Lipton speculated that Mr. Gerstein may have been less than diligent in paying his Social Security taxes.
At one point, Lipton hosted a 2015 fundraiser to help Mr. Gerstein. It was a festive affair at Bunny’s Tavern in Urbana, one that drew an eclectic collection of guests that included friends and fellow lawyers, as well as U.S. Judge Michael McCuskey and state appeals court Justice Robert Steigmann. The event raised roughly $20,000.
Of course, one cannot think of Mr. Gerstein and his misadventures without asking, “Why?”
He was an iconoclast, but to what end? Only Mr. Gerstein really knew.
The best one can say about him is that he made friends, sometimes turned enemies into friends, fought hard for his clients and went out of his way to make enemies that he kept.
* * * * *
Lipton told one story that indicated Mr. Gerstein’s varied impact.
Last October, he said he went to a seminar at the UI law school that concerned the importance of maintaining civility among lawyers who are involved in contentious litigation. Slides 41-47 of the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission seminar were devoted to Mr. Gerstein’s various misbehaviors that drew official attention.
At the same time, however, Lipton recalled that lawyers from the ARDC also participated in the fundraiser for Mr. Gerstein, giving him in jest a certificate describing him as the ARDC’s favorite miscreant lawyer.
“They even contributed to the fundraiser,” Lipton recalled.
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette.