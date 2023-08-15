Tim Mapes was the man in the middle, the aircraft carrier, the human eraser, the indomitable “no” man.
No, the diminutive 68-year-old former chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan didn’t play basketball. But he swatted away any and all efforts to cause problems for his boss.
As a result of his efforts, Mapes is facing a stint in prison.
Federal prosecutors concluded Mapes’ standing as both Madigan’s most powerful aide and a longtime friend of Madigan fixer Michael McClain made him the ideal witness to the two men’s machinations during the long-running Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy. Desperate for his testimony, prosecutors gave Mapes legal immunity from prosecution. Despite that, they allege Mapes lied when he testified to grand jurors.
The detail man who ran what was described as a “tight ship” as Madigan’s executive officer of the House claimed he either didn’t know or couldn’t recall anything about interactions between Madigan and McClain.
The Springfield resident is now in his second week of trial for perjury and obstruction of justice.
Defense lawyers deny that. They contend Mapes tried his “level best” to truthfully testify, but his memory failed him.
Mapes’ trial is akin to his status as the middle man between Madigan and McClain.
McClain was among four defendants convicted earlier this year on corruption charges stemming from ComEd’s effort to lavish favors on Madigan in exchange for the former speaker’s support of utility-backed legislation.
ComEd provided no-show jobs, legal work and a board appointment to Madigan’s political associates.
Madigan, identified by the government as the ringleader of the conspiracy, won’t go to trial until next year.
In terms of the overall investigation, Mapes’ case is small potatoes. The major defendants are Madigan plus the ComEd Four — former CEO Anne Pramaggiore and lobbyists John Hooker, Jay Doherty and McClain.
But, given Mapes’ political stature as an insider’s insider, the trial is hugely symbolic.
The government is building its case with witnesses who testified about Mapes’ membership in the influential troika. FBI recordings are expected to show the extent to which Mapes and McClain, both acting at Madigan’s behest, interacted.
At the same time, one witness — state Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island — told jurors about Mapes’ attention to and command of detail.
Rita recalled Mapes controlled “all aspects (of the House) ... from when we called bills, when we called session, session times. From A to Z, in terms of the General Assembly.”
Perjury is difficult to prove. Prosecutors must show Mapes testified falsely, knew he was testifying falsely and that the false testimony concerned evidence “material” to the prosecution case.
As was the case in the first ComEd trial, Madigan comes across as a mystery man who operated through cutouts and left no paper trail.
FBI Agent Brendan O’Leary, a veteran of multiple corruption investigations, told jurors that Madigan’s limited means of communications were “different from any other politician I’ve seen.”
“No cellphone, no emails, no texts,” O’Leary said of Madigan. “He relied on his tight inner circle” and communicated “through people he trusted.”
That’s a familiar description of Madigan’s methods and the air of mystery that surrounded him.
The veteran politician avoided the limelight, rarely speaking in public or at news conferences. He preferred to wait until the last minute to make his legislative intentions known.
At the same time, Madigan — through Mapes, McClain and others — ran the Illinois House with a ruthlessness few challenged. Those who did paid dearly for their apostasy.
As a key ingredient to maintaining Madigan’s behind-the-scenes control, Mapes was both feared and respected in Springfield. But what once was a source of personal aggrandizement has become a two-edged sword that threatens to cut deep.