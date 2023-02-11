Jim Dey | McCann's back, but is he here to stay?
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
He’s McbackThe on-again, off-again corruption trial of one-time gubernatorial candidate and former state Sen. Sam McCann is back on again. Scheduled for Tuesday, it almost surely will be put off again now that a federal judge has appointed a new lawyer for McCann.
Indicted in February 2021 for using campaign funds for personal expenses, McCann has won a series of delays in the case. News reports indicated that the latest continuance is the ninth.
That a trial is scheduled at all is a surprise because McCann was expected to enter a negotiated guilty plea last summer.
But he’s nothing if not high maintenance, and that probably explains why assistant federal public defender Rosana Brown asked to withdraw from representing McCann because he said their relationship is “irreparably broken.”
In response to Brown’s request, U.S. Magistrate Eric Long appointed East Peoria lawyer Chuck Schierer to represent McCann.
Given the facts of the case, it’s difficult to understand what McCann believes he’ll achieve by taking his case to trial. The federal indictment against the former Macoupin County state senator cited example after example of McCann’s misuse of campaign funds. The charges against him include money laundering and income-tax evasion.
Although initially elected as a Republican, McCann feuded with his GOP colleagues almost as much as Democrats. His biggest foe was Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Their personal enmity prompted McCann to leave the GOP and run a doomed third-party campaign for governor in 2018. His effort was funded by millions of dollars in donations from Democratic labor unions that hoped supporting McCann’s candidacy would draw votes from Republican incumbent Rauner and help Democrat J.B. Pritzker win.
As it turned out, Pritzker didn’t need McCann’s help.
McCann, a businessman whose financial problems made news when he was in office, allegedly received more than $5 million in donations and used a large portion of that money for personal expenses.
SocializingDemocrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are constantly trying to make each other look bad by manipulating the legislative process. One party’s goal is to make members of the other party cast a vote that will be hard to explain to the folks back home.
A recent U.S. House Republican ploy involved proposing a nonbinding resolution denouncing “socialism in all its forms.” All members of the GOP plus 109 Democrats voted for the resolution.
While 14 Democrats voted “present,” 86 Democrats opposed the resolution, thereby publicly embracing the dreaded “S” label. Apparently the dissenters don’t think the label is an dreaded as the Republicans hope.
Voting against the resolution were prominent Illinois House leftists Jan Schakowsky, Danny Davis, Robin Kelly, Chuy Garcia and Delia Ramirez.
Garcia currently is running for mayor of Chicago, and public opinion polls put him in the top tier of candidates along with current Mayor Lori Lightfoot and former school Superintendent Paul Vallas.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten tried to have it both ways, denouncing the resolution but not voting against it. He said he had “too much respect” for his constituents to “pretend this (resolution) is of value.”
Change of plansRivian, the Bloomington-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has been on a hiring rampage. But that practice came to a halt recently when the EV startup announced it’s laying off 6 percent of its workforce as a cost-cutting measure.
None of the job cuts are expected to be made at Rivian’s Bloomington factory.
Meanwhile, major investors in Rivian are taking a different approach to their investment in the company that went public in 2021. Excitement about Rivian’s initial public offering drove its stock price up to around $180 a share, but it’s fallen dramatically from that high point.
It’s now around $20 a share.
Among the big investors in Rivian was Ford, which recently sold almost all of its remaining holdings in the company.
Ford reportedly sold 3.8 million shares of Rivian. At one point, Ford held 101.9 million Rivian shares. It’s sold much of that stake, and news reports indicate its holding are down to 11 million shares.
Ford profited from the deal, but could have made much more had Rivian’s share prices not dropped so precipitously.
Ford initially invested $1.2 billion in Rivian. So far, its series of sales have netted $3 billion, $700 million and $1.8 billion.
Amazon, another big Rivian investor, has maintained its 17 percent ownership share of Rivian.
The company is in its third year of production, and its vehicles have been well received in what is becoming a competitive electric vehicle market. So far, among its biggest problems has been an inability to raise production to a level that matches demand.
Pay to playMichael LeRoy, a professor in the school of law and labor and industrial relations, is a frequent commenter on the question of sports, law and the status of college athletes.
He recently put pen to paper and produced a 52-page law review article that asks, “DO COLLEGE ATHLETES GET NIL? UNREASONABLE RESTRAINTS ON PLAYER ACCESS TO SPORTS BRANDING MARKETS.”
This is heavy stuff, not for Joe Sixpack, unless he all out of Sominex.
To make it understandable to the average fan, LeRoy explained that “the main message of the research article is in Table 1, p. 68. That, too, tells an Illinois story: over-regulation of economic activity. Compare to California, another state that over-regulates.”
“I argue that the state NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) law was enacted in this way to protect university licensing and marketing revenues. See p. 77, Table 4. I refer to this as sports branding markets for the Sherman Antitrust Act.”
“The Illinois law is called the Illinois Student Athlete Endorsement Rights Act.”
“I didn’t find any other state that used the narrow term ‘endorsement rights.’ They typically said NIL rights or student economic rights or no title.”
“But I believe the focus on endorsements in Illinois was intended to prevent student athletes from competing in many ways with their schools, who also market endorsements (called sponsorships). Other states reflected this concern but not nearly to the same degree as in Illinois.”
LeRoy also said his “research unearthed a particularly sleazy legislative process for Illinois’ NIL law.”
Readers will, no doubt, be shocked by the “sleaze” assertion in Illinois, right? Wrong.
The Chicago WayThere’s a big mayoral election race underway in Chicago, prompting one wag to state that the top four issues are, “Crime, crime, crime and crime.”
If that’s the truth — and it just might be — here’s a big reason why.
Wirepoints analyst Matt Rosenberg conducted a thorough study of Chicago’s crime stats for 2022 and found that “fresh, end-of-year City of Chicago data for 2022 reveal that arrests were made for only 5 percent of offenses in Chicago’s major crime categories.”
That means that 95 percent of all major criminal activity in the Windy City goes unpunished. Talk about a target-rich, risk-free environment for our friends on the wrong side of the law.
Arrests were made in 28 percent of murders and 6 percent of aggravated batteries. Those numbers are bad.
But the arrest numbers in other categories were worse — criminal sexual assault (3 percent), robbery (5 percent), burglary and theft (4 percent each) and motor vehicle theft (3 percent).
Rosenberg said city residents should “expect arrest rates to stay at rock-bottom levels and the green light for crime to stay lit until crucial improvements occur in Chicago’s policing management.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.