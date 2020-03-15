When Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave his state budget address Feb. 19 in Springfield, his words were being closely watched by a group of people who would fall into the description he gave at his State of the State Address the month before: ‘the carnival barkers, the doomsayers, the paid professional critics’ — from left, Elizabeth Bauer, former corporate actuary and the author of Forbes’ ‘Jane the Actuary’ column; Sheila Weinberg, a veteran accountant who is founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting; and lawyer Mark Glennon and banker Ted Dabrowski, who oversee Wirepoints, a news and financial analysis website.