Jim Dey | Minnesota's mess could be instructive to others
Colleges and universities put themselves at considerable risk when they send an amateur to do a professional’s job of investigating alleged criminal activity.
That’s why administrators across the county ought to — but probably won’t — learn something from the legal mess that has ensnared the University of Minnesota.
The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis recently re-instated a sex-discrimination lawsuit filed by 10 former members of the Gophers’ football team who were caught up in a sexual-misconduct controversy.
The players allege they were victimized by university officials who “fostered a ‘lynch mob’ mentality toward the (players) and contributed to a campus climate of suspicion toward African-American males.”
Interestingly, both trial and appellate court judges dismissed the players’ allegation of racial discrimination while concluding they made a “plausible” argument for being victims of sex discrimination.
The specific claim is that university investigators intentionally treated a female accuser favorably while acting in a biased way toward the accused males.
To win a case of this nature, “a plaintiff must allege adequately that the university disciplined him on the basis of sex — that is, because he is a male.”
That legal standard has been widely adopted by federal appeals courts since the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled in 2019 on the issue in a case involving a male student at Purdue.
That decision — the subject of previous columns in this space — was written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, now a member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Minnesota controversy was big news in 2015 because Black players on the team, concerned over the investigation, threatened to boycott the postseason Holiday Bowl game.
The boycott was averted after players were persuaded that the accused would get a fair hearing that they now clearly believe they did not receive.
Even calling them “accused” is a misnomer, because the state’s attorney who reviewed the case did not file any criminal charges.
Afterward, university officials launched an investigation into violations of the student code of conduct.
The details are obscured by multiple conflicting witness accounts and, most probably, alcohol that left the female accuser with a “hazy” recollection of events.
In his opinion, Justice James Loken wrote that on Sept. 2, 2016, football players and a Minnesota football recruit “engaged in consensual sex with Jane,” a Gophers cheerleader.
The next day, Jane (all the participants’ names are shielded by the appellation “Doe”) told police a group of players had sexually assaulted her. Later, she revised her statement to say she had voluntarily had sex with the recruit and another player.
Other team members were present at the apartment where the events occurred. Nonetheless, the university suspended four players, attributing their decision to do so “because of optics.”
The suspensions were lifted after no criminal charges were filed.
Ultimately, 10 players were sanctioned, receiving penalties ranging from expulsion to suspension to probation.
But was the investigation on the up and up — following the facts wherever they led — or tilted in the direction in favor of the female accuser?
Citing “troubling features” of the university’s report, the appellate court said the university found the woman “more credible by emphasizing minor inconsistencies in the (players) statements while minimizing or ignoring her inconsistent statements.”
The university did
“not recommend punishing the woman” for hav-
ing sex with an “underage recruit or for falsely accusing” another player of sexual assault, it said. The university also criticized the players for “purported attempts to conceal evidence” while “neglecting to mention” (the woman) “withheld evidence” by not providing results of a “sexual-assault examination and the video of her, (a player) and the recruit engaging in consensual sex.”
The players allege that, as a result of pressure from the Obama administration and campus interest groups, they were denied anything approaching a fair review because the institution was determined to rule against the men and for the woman.
What happened in the apartment?
Professional investigators found insufficient evidence of a crime. University amateurs subsequently screwed things up to the point that expensive and embarrassing litigation ensued.
“We, of course, do not assume that the (players) will be able to prove what they plausibly alleged,” the appellate court noted.
The controversy now goes back for trial unless what would be a costly settlement is reached.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.