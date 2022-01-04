Jim Dey | Minorities pay Democrats' price to limit Republicans
Democrats rule, Republicans drool.
That wasn’t the official holding when a three-judge federal panel unanimously rejected a legal attack on a new state legislative map intended to further miniaturize the GOP super-minority in Springfield.
But that’s the bottom line, and remember, readers heard it here first last August. That’s when University of Illinois College of Law Dean Vikram Amar advised that “no one thinks the Republicans’ challenge is going anywhere.”
Amar’s prediction was premature. He was referring to the Democrats’ first state House and Senate map, one drawn using flawed population estimates.
After delayed census figures became available, Democrats revised their maps to please their House and Senate incumbents but alienated the Blacks and Hispanics who joined Republicans in challenging the second map.
Whatever hopes this unlikely coalition had to win alternations in a handful of legislative districts disappeared when Judges Michael Brennan, Jon E. DeGuilio and Robert Dow Jr. ruled Democratic map-drawers were not motivated by legally unacceptable malign racial intent but, instead, by legally acceptable malign political intent.
“The record could not be more clear that partisan politics — a legally acceptable criterion — controlled that decision,” the judges wrote in a 64-page decision.
Republicans initially challenged the map as an unconstitutional manipulation of map boundary lines that diluted their political strength in Illinois.
But that argument was doomed, mostly because the U.S. Supreme Court washed its hands in 2019 of the issue of partisan gerrymandering.
“Federal judges have no license to reallocate political power between the two major political parties, with no plausible grant of authority in the Constitution, and no legal standards to limit and direct their decisions,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the court’s majority decision.
But the Illinois case alleged gerrymandering based on race. The Mexican-American Legal Defense & Education Fund and the NAACP accused Democratic leaders of intentionally drawing districts that failed to reflect their population levels.
Instead of getting more legislative districts drawn to elect minorities, they complained they were illegally getting less.
The court acknowledged that Democratic map-drawers and the Black/Hispanic litigants hold “competing views about how to guarantee Latino and Black voters ... equal opportunity to elect their candidate of choice.”
The court, however, said it is “not the arbiter of that dispute unless plaintiffs carry their burden to prove that an elected legislature’s approach violates the law.”
Democrats faced a challenge in trying to further gerrymander the state House and Senate districts. They currently hold super-majorities in the Senate (41Ds, 18Rs) and House (73Ds, 45Rs). They hope to expand their super-majority by strategically moving Democratic minority voters into districts that will enhance the election prospects of White Democrats.
While the decision pleased insider Democrats, it leaves many voters without a choice when electing their state legislators. That’s because gerrymandering — drawing boundary lines to ensure victory for one party or the other — has undermined political competition.
Nearly half of state House and Senate contests feature only one general election candidate, and that does not include races where there is only taken opposition.
The Illinois Policy Institute reports that in the five state House elections between 2012 and 2020, “roughly half” of the 118 seats up for election were uncontested. The average was 49 percent, ranging from 57 percent in 2016 to 39 percent in 2020.
Of the 22 state Senate seats up for election in 2020, half were uncontested.
The federal court’s ruling marks the second time the courts have come to the rescue of state Democratic leaders.
In 2016, the Illinois Supreme Court barred from the ballot a proposed constitutional amendment that, if passed, would have established a bipartisan map-drawing process.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.