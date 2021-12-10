Jim Dey | Miserable backgrounds, behavior leave judges few options
The same question always pops up when young violent offenders graduate to adult criminal courts — “What should be done with them?”
The better question is, “What can be done with them?” The answer is not much. Based on their life’s experience, they are what they are. Only the passage of time has the potential to precipitate maturity in judgment that produces positive change.
That was the issue in the recent sentencing of 21-year-old convicted murderer Micheal Chatman in Champaign County court. The News-Gazette’s Mary Schenk wrote a thorough story describing the situation.
Chatman was 18 when he fatally shot another 18-year-old during a robbery.
Further, his history of what are politely called “anger issues” makes him dangerous. Circuit Judge Randy Rosenbaum heard testimony about Chatman’s juvenile record, police interventions in disputes between Chatman and his girlfriend and mother and his threatening two lawyers who represented him.
Chatman, obviously, has had a tough life. His drug/alcohol abuse dates to age 9. His school records cite lack of family support and “anger issues.”
It’s no surprise that he, like some of his peers, carried a gun and has no respect for life.
Federal and state courts have been wrestling with how to handle young violent offenders.
Citing juveniles’ predisposition to impulsive, immature behavior, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that death and most life sentences are unconstitutional for juvenile murderers.
What length is constitutional has generated substantial litigation. The Illinois Supreme Court set a 40-year upper limit because, assuming a normal life span, juveniles will have enough time left to live a meaningful life upon release. The high court has rejected similar leniency for adults.
Where does that leave defendants like Chatman, who became a legal adult when he turned 18?
Rosenbaum, the county’s public defender before becoming a judge, imposed a 55-year sentence, not because he wanted to do so but because he had to do so.
He ordered a 30-year sentence for murder and, citing a legislative mandate he opposes, tacked on another 25 years because Chatman was the one who fired the weapon.
That 25-year add-on is at odds with the current legislative mindset to go easier on youthful violent offenders.
But even though Chatman faces 55 years, he can seek parole after 20 because he was over 18 but under 21 when he committed the murder.
Some juvenile murderers gain insight into their actions while incarcerated and make efforts to change.
Convicted murderer Falanzo Hixson described himself as a 17-year-old drug-abusing “knucklehead” when he fatally shot his victim in a drug dispute. Once behind bars, he pursued available programs to both improve himself and prove he is not what he once was.
As a consequence of court decisions regarding juveniles, Hixson, now 40, persuaded a judge to reduce his sentence from 55 to 35 years. Locked up since 1999, Hixson is eligible for the special parole legislators approved and hopes for a new lease on life.
But inmates have to show they’ve changed, a high hurdle for Chatman and his “anger issues.” In prison, he’ll be a fawn trying to survive among wolves. It’ll be another chapter in a life that, so far at least, has been beyond salvation.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.