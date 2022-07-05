Jim Dey | Money matters in politics, but it's not all that matters
Political insiders are having lots of fun at the expense of Chicago multi-billionaire businessman Ken Griffin after he spent a bundle of money backing failed candidates in last week’s Republican gubernatorial primary.
There’s no question Griffin took an expensive pounding. He spent roughly $50 million backing the run of Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. The Chicago Sun-Times calculated that — given the money Griffin spent on Irvin — the mayor’s roughly 116,000 votes cost roughly $417 each.
There’s no question — ‘twas a great fiasco.
But laughing at the hit to Griffin’s pocketbook misses the point because there was no hit to Griffin’s pocket.
So he’s out $50 million. This is a guy who’s made $1.5 billion in philanthropic donations, much to the city of Chicago. Throwing $50 million out the window to him is like Joe Sixpack tossing a couple quarters down a sewer grate.
The question surrounding Griffin’s support of the Irvin campaign is what went wrong.
Why did a candidate feared by Democrats like incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker crash and burn? J.B. and the boys at the Democratic Governors Association reportedly spent $30 million-plus trashing Irvin and promoting ultimate GOP primary winner Darren Bailey because they feared Irvin and are drooling over the prospect of facing Bailey in November.
Theories abound, but here are two.
- Irvin, while hardly a flawless candidate, was clearly over-handled by political consultants who thought they could package his message.
- Irvin wasn’t the only candidate with big-money backers. Bailey was supported by another multibillionaire, Richard Uihlein of Lake Forest, founder with wife Liz of the shipping-supply company Uline and heir to the Schlitz brewing fortune.
Every candidate who enters a high-profile political race clings to a scenario that has them winning. It’s based on a series of “ifs” — if this happens and this happens, victory results.
But as no less a political savant than boxer Mike Tyson once said, “Everyone has a plan until they get hit.”
Irvin was a GOP candidate whose image was straight out of Central Casting, a self-described and self-made Black conservative who could attract Democratic votes, particularly in Cook County.
Griffin’s people apparently figured they could package him in attractive ads and blow away five GOP primary opponents with their fat campaign treasury.
In his TV commercials, Irvin came across well — likable, authoritative, accomplished. But that was all Irvin’s campaign mangers wanted the public to see.
They wanted limited contact with voters and news media. Their perception of a news conference was Irvin reading a brief prepared statement denouncing Pritzker and then leaving. When reporters insisted on asking questions — tough ones — Irvin’s reluctance and inability to answer painted a portrait of a scripted candidate who wasn’t ready for scrutiny.
Make no mistake: Irvin is an impressive figure. He grew up in poverty, served in the military, became a lawyer and is a successful mayor. Anyone who can succeed in those dire circumstances deserves a respectful hearing — if he has something substantive to say and can handle skeptical questions.
Then there’s the money.
Irvin’s campaign might have survived the early blunders. But they were caught flat-footed by an avalanche of negative advertising financed by Democrats and Uihlein, who gave $9 million to Bailey’s campaign and about the same amount to a political action committee set up to attack Irvin.
The ads questioned Irvin’s conservative bona fides, his veracity and his personal honesty.
Campaign analysts speculated from the beginning that to win the primary, Irvin had to persuade traditionally conservative Republicans that he was one of them.
That’s why he told Republicans that someone who “looks like me and thinks like us” could win in November. But Irvin never made the substantive argument as to why that was true — if it actually is true.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.