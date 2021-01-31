Jim Dey | Monsieur, parlez-vous un petit peu de 'meth'?
Parlez-vous français? ¿Hablas español?
Many people speak one or both of those two languages — French and Spanish.
Here’s a tougher question. How many can answer in the affirmative to the following question — do you speak meth?
Evansville, Ind., police Officer Cliff Simpson is a fluent speaker of drug-dealer lingo, including that surrounding the illegal and supremely dangerous drug methamphetamine.
He learned it during his 25 years as a police officer in Evansville, which includes 21 years as a narcotics investigator and 15 years working with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
In the eyes of the law, that background qualified him to testify as an expert witness in meth-dealer code words during a trial in federal court.
The defense wasn’t happy about Simpson’s court-approved expertise that helped lead to the conviction of meth dealer Maurice Gardner. But a federal appeals court in Chicago recently affirmed Gardner’s conviction unanimously by explaining why Simpson was properly allowed to testify as an expert about the meaning of Gardner’s text message.
Here’s the background.
Gardner was caught red-handed in April 2017, when the vehicle in which he was riding was stopped for a traffic violation. A subsequent search revealed 6 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and a loaded firearm.
If that wasn’t enough to lay the groundwork for his conviction, “Gardner admitted he was trying to sell methamphetamine,” according to the appeals court’s decision.
Gardner was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Given the evidence, it’s not clear why Gardner didn’t negotiate a plea agreement. He must have figured he might as well roll the dice and hope the jury might, for some reason, not be persuaded of his guilt.
In fact, the defense didn’t really challenge Gardner’s guilt on the drug charges, focusing its attention on the two gun charges. But the defense did object to the prosecution calling Simpson to translate the meaning of “coded” drug lingo.
It claimed he was “unqualified to interpret Gardner’s text conversations because he was not involved in the investigation and he did not translate those messages contemporaneously with their transmission.”
Expert witnesses testify regularly in criminal and civil trials. The subject of their expertise widely varies — medical experts, scientific experts, crash-reconstruction experts and even coded-drug-language experts.
Legal precedent requires that to meet the “expert” standard, the proposed testimony must rest “on a reliable foundation” and be “relevant.”
Simpson met that standard because of his vast experience in drug investigations that included wiretapped conversations and text messages, “some involving 12 to 15 phones per case.”
“He also had thousands of conversations with people involved in the use and distribution of controlled substances about the coded language they use,” wrote Justice Michael Kanne.
In Gardner’s case, Simpson translated “more than 100 text messages” for the jury.
Some exchanges were not particular difficult to decipher while others were more challenging.
“She will pay 245 for it” meant a customer was willing to pay $245 for meth.
“I can do one for 250 and dat’s all,” meant Gardner was willing to sell 3 ounces of meth for $250.
A third message was more opaque.
“I ain’t got that dat kind of deal rite now. I’m grinding dis out.” That was translated as “Gardner was not selling in bulk but only in smaller amounts.”
The appeals court emphatically rejected the defense’s claim that Simpson’s expert testimony was improperly presented to the jury. But even if the appellate court had found Simpson should not have been allowed to testify, the defense would have been forced to show that the prosecution case would have been “significantly less persuasive” to justify overturning the jury’s verdict.
Even absent Simpson’s testimony, the appellate court found, “Gardner cannot show that ... the case against him would have been any less persuasive.”
Convicted on all charges, Gardner was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.