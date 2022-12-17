It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Who’
s next?Questions surround the announced resignation of Cunningham Township Assessor Wayne Willliams.
The Urbana Democrat recently disclosed he’s leaving the office, effective Feb. 13, reportedly to accept a job with the Cook County assessor’s office. Who will replace him?
Williams is recommending assessor’s office employee Ivana Owona take his place. But who decides?
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin has no answer — for now. She said she’s looking into township procedures to determine the appointment process. Having made multiple appointments to fill city council vacancies, Marlin said she is not certain if filling the assessor’s post will follow the same pattern.
The Urbana City Council serves as the township board, while the city’s mayor is the chairman of the board.
While the job is a political plum, state law outlines standards the assessor must meet. They include certification of qualifications as well as a minimum one-year residence in Urbana. Marlin said the council/township board will discuss the matter at its Jan. 9 meeting.
Longtime township lawyer Fred Grosser said there is “nothing in the township code” that outlines how to fill vacancies. He said the last time an issue of this nature came up was in 1996, when township supervisor Ken Ziegler resigned and Carol Elliott replaced him. He said he’ll have to do further research on the issue to determine the specifics.
The other question, one Williams declined to address, is whether he intends to move to Cook County or remain in Urbana and continue as a member of the Champaign County Board.
Champaign County Executive Steve Summers said he has not received a resignation letter from Williams. If Williams was to resign from the county board, his seat would be filled by Kyle Patterson, the board chairman, and not the county executive. A recent decision by the Illinois Supreme Court found that the board chairman holds the appointment power to board vacancies.
Fami
ly feudLosing breeds anger, and there was plenty of that on display last weekend in Bolingbrook when Republican Party leaders and followers met to discuss their Nov. 8 drubbing at the polls.
Actually, they didn’t discuss much. But they did point a lot of fingers. Some blamed — and wanted to oust — state GOP chairman Don Tracy.
“I’m not going anywhere,” he said.
Others, like GOP leader Rich Porter, argued that hard-edged social conservatives present an unattractive look for GOP candidates and urged those present to abandon litmus tests on controversial issues.
“Republicans come in many flavors,” he argued.
“No, one-flavor Republicans,” one of those present responded.
A Chicago Tribune news report described a fruitless back-and-forth, one chairman Tracy said was predictable. He said their defeat was a “bitter pill to swallow” because the GOP had “such high hopes.”
It’s always a mistake to enter a political campaign with a negative attitude. But Republicans need to focus on reality — their minority status — and what is achievable.
As a force to win statewide races, they have nothing going. Check the results for the past 20 years.
As a legislative party, they’re hampered by ruthless gerrymanders that have forced them into super-minority status.
It could be a decade or two or three before the GOP is competitive again statewide.
That will partly depend on Democrats making such a mess the public demands a change. So far, voters, generally speaking, appear quite satisfied with Pritzker & Co., even if they are dissatisfied with the state of the state.
That leaves Republicans in a position of having to build from the ground up in various areas of the state. Cheerfulness and problem solving must become the order of the day wherever they wish to rebuild power.
Right now, party members are engaged in a pointless struggle over ideology, all of which means nothing because they have no power to exercise. Even if they did, their disarray suggests they would not know how to govern in a way that would engender public confidence.
Empi
re strikes backBack in July, journalists at ProPublica published a story that skewered major donors to the campaign to defeat Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed constitutional amendment creating a progressive income tax.
The thesis of the story was that rich Illinoisans funded the opposition campaign to avoid paying higher income taxes, not because they thought it it was bad public policy.
Chief among the greedheads, according to ProPublica, was Ken Griffin, at the time Illinois’ richest man.
“For billionaire Ken Griffin, it was well worth spending $54 million to ensure he and other rich Illinoisans wouldn’t have to pay more tax,” ProPublica reported.
Relying on Griffin’s personal income tax information, it said “Griffin averaged an annual income of $1.7 billion from 2013 to 2018” and if the Pritzker amendment had passed “he might have been forced to pay more than $80 million more” in state income taxes.
Griffin is among a number of wealthy Americans who’ve seen their private income tax information make its way from the Internal Revenue Service to ProPublica and then into the public domain.
Griffin this week made his unhappiness with the IRS betrayal official by suing the tax collection agency in U.S. District Court in Florida. Having given up on Illinois as a salvageable political entity, Griffin recently moved his family and his Chicago business to the Sunshine State.
“IRS employees deliberately stole the confidential tax returns of several hundred successful American business leaders,” Griffin said.
He further charged the agency “failed to investigate this unlawful theft of confidential and personal information.”
The lawsuit asks the the IRS be ordered to “demand ProPublica return or destroy” tax information stolen from the IRS and turned over to ProPublica. Griffin also is asking the IRS be required to pay his legal fees and $1,000 for each unlawful disclosure of private information.
A self-made multibillionaire, Griffin operates a hedge fund. He’s worth a reported $29 billion and has paid huge sums in income tax to the federal and state government over the years.
ProPublica reported that he had an average annual income roughly $1.7 billion between 2013 and 2018 and paid an average tax rate of 29.7 percent. He also was among Chicago’s most generous philanthropists.
ProPublica bills itself as a news organization that practices “investigative journalism in the public interest.”
Fami
ly affairThe corruption machine that is Illinois/Cook County government rolled on this week as another defendant involved in the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case entered a guilty plea.
This time it was 36-year-old Michael Acevedo. He pleaded guilty to failing to file federal income tax returns.
He was indicted along with his father — former state Rep. Edward Acevedo — and his brother — Alex Acevedo — in connection with their lobbying business, Apex Strategy.
They were among the many friends and associates of indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan who were paid, either directly or indirectly, for a no-work lobbying job by ComEd.
The government has alleged that ComEd funneled cash to Madigan allies in exchange for favorable treatment from Madigan on legislation favored by the utility.
Madigan also has been charged in connection with a similar arrangement with AT&T.
Michael Acevedo, faces a March 15 sentencing hearing. Alex Acevedo, an unsuccessful candidate for alderman in Chicago and the Illinois House, is scheduled for a January trial.
The ComEd money was funneled to the Acevedos through a lobbying business operated by former downstate Rep. John Bradley, a Madigan ally. Prosecutors charged the total tax loss to the federal and state government was $137,650.
Both utilities have pleaded guilty and agreed to pay large fines. Madigan has adamantly proclaimed his innocence and is preparing to go to trial. Four other defendants — onetime ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and ComEd lobbyists John Hooker, Jay Doherty and Michael McClain — also are awaiting trial. McClain, a longtime Madigan confidant, was charged with Madigan in the AT&T case.
Acevedo, the father, currently is serving a six-month prison sentence.