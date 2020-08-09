Jim Dey | More to slip-and-fall lawsuit than soft landing on pile of cash
He came. He fell.
He sued.
He lost?
Everyone has heard of infamous slip-and-fall lawsuits, the best friend of the caricatured ambulance-chasing lawyer.
Contrary to popular opinion, it’s not as easy to win a cash judgment as some might think. Then again, the time and cost of litigation often puts the allegedly injured party on offense.
So consider the story of Jorge Tafoya-Cruz, who spent a day in September 2015 drinking before going out with friends for more drinks.
Tafoya-Cruz & Co., ironically, chose an Evanston bar named the “Temperance Brewing Company.”
“When (Tafoya-Cruz) later entered Temperance’s restroom, he slipped on a wet surface and fell, causing serious injuries to his back,” wrote David
Ellis, a justice on the Illinois First District Appellate Court in Chicago.
Tofoya-Cruz fell. So he should collect damages for his injuries, right?
Wrong. The law is a little more complicated than that.
“There is no dispute that property owners owe a duty to maintain their property in a reasonable safe condition. The question here is whether (Tafoya-Cruz) can prove that Temperance breached that duty, or if (Tafoya-Cruz) has at least a triable issue of fact,” Ellis wrote.
To establish the bar’s duty to ad-
dress a potential problem, Tofoya-Cruz was required to show that it either was aware of the danger to public safety or that the threat existed for “a sufficient length of time so that in the exercise of ordinary care, its presence should have been discovered.”
“Establishing a time period is critical to showing (the bar’s) constructive notice of an allegedly dangerous situation,” Ellis wrote.
Lawyers for the parties conducted exhaustive depositions of those who were present when Tafoya-Cruz fell. But no one said there was water on the bathroom floor. Managers said they noticed nothing amiss in the bathroom and testified it was policy to check the bathrooms every 30 minutes.
Tafoya-Cruz testified there was “liquid on the ground” but couldn’t say how much or even if it was water.
“... when I got up, that’s when I noticed that was shirt was wet and my pants were completely wet,” he said.
There was a problem with the reliability of Tafoya-Cruz’s testimony. He insisted he was sober, but a test showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.18, more than twice the legal driving limit. As for that liquid, its source was subject to speculation that focused on him.
“More importantly in our eyes ... even if (Tafoya-Cruz was) entitled to the inference that the wet substance on the floor was water from the sink, there is no evidence how long that water was on the floor before (Tafoya-Cruz’s) slip and fall,” Ellis wrote. “There is simply no evidence to tell us whether the alleged substance was on that floor for 30 seconds, two minutes, 30 minutes or two hours.
“And while an elapsed time of two hours might be enough for a reasonable inspection to discover the substance — and thereby establish constructive notice — a handful of seconds obviously would not.”
A jury or judge at trial would be able to do nothing more than guess at how long that substance was present in the restroom,” Ellis wrote.
With that, the appellate court unanimously dismissed the negligence claim Tafoya-Cruz filed against the bar. It also dismissed Tafoya-Cruz’s “wife’s claim for loss of consortium,” because one claim grew out of the other.
But the case is not over yet. Five years in, Tafoya-Cruz’s lawyer continues to pursue other claims against the bar owners and the bar’s architects for the bar’s allegedly faulty design.
Since there was no negligence established, there’s no certainty those design claims will be successful. But time and money are considerations in litigation. Tafoya-Cruz’s slip and fall may yet pay off.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.