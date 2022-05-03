Jim Dey | Much speculation about bill abolishing bail
Given that this is an election year and Illinois is conducting a radical social experiment, it’s no wonder politicians and law officers are talking about the Jan. 1 elimination of the pre-trial bond system for accused criminals.
Despite all the talk, one issue commentators cannot address with certainty is just how much people will be discussing the subject after it becomes law.
Will it be a non-event, as supporters claim? Or pose a new and disastrous public-safety threat?
Law-enforcement officers almost uniformly predict accused criminals will be released outright, to the public’s detriment. Democratic Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow calls the plan “insane.”
Proponents — Black legislators and Democratic politicians like Gov. J.B. Pritzker — counter that the new policy will prove beneficial and that most critics are racist provocateurs who want to keep innocent people, mostly members of minority groups, behind bars for no reason.
For example, the Black Legislative Caucus, which pushed the legislation through the General Assembly in January 2021, insists the legislation will “improve public safety” and that Republican opponents are employing “racial scare tactics.”
Democratic Senate President Don Harmon recently reiterated that argument.
“Republicans have obviously seized on what they think is a winning rhetorical argument, but it doesn’t fit with the facts,” he said. “Today, in a world of cash bail, the most dangerous criminal who has enough money can leave the jail awaiting trial and go commit more crimes. We would like a model that evaluates each defendant based on their threat to a specific person or to the community, and judges should be able to hold people who are dangerous in jail awaiting trial.”
That sounds reasonable. But those familiar with the criminal-justice system can spot holes in Harmon’s claim.
For starters, crimes are, for the most part, committed by those on the lower end of the socioeconomic ladder. So while what Harmon said is theoretically true, there are few wealthy accused criminals.
Further, the wealthy who commit heinous crimes can be held without bond under current law.
Harmon also contended judges will make individual evaluations of defendants. But that’s what they do now.
Individuals charged with a crime appear before a judge to enter a plea in arraignment court. That’s where judges set bonds ranging from zero to $1 million and up, or order the defendant held without bond.
The judge makes that determination based on the charge filed, the defendant’s criminal history and personal circumstances that include community and/or family ties and employment status.
For example, a judge might set a $20,000 bond for an individual charged with burglary, requiring the defendant to post 10 percent of the amount — $2,000 — to be released.
One purpose of bond is to encourage released defendants to return to court for future hearings. Those who don’t forfeit their bonds.
When the bond system disappears Jan. 1, the number of no-shows inevitably will increase.
One big problem with this 700-plus-page law is that it was — by design — passed before legislators could look at it.
The measure addresses many complicated issues, was written in secret and then introduced and passed in a handful of hours.
Supporters falsely claim the legislation was the subject of numerous public hearings.
The truth is that proponents held hearings where interested parties, including Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, discussed criminal-justice issues. But neither she nor other prosecutors or law-enforcement officers saw the actual bill until it was introduced and quickly passed.
What exactly was in the legislation was a surprise then, and the results after Jan. 1, one way or another, will be as well.
