Time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Behind-the-scenes intrigue
There’s a mystery surrounding city government in Urbana.
But don’t ask Mayor Diane Marlin to clear it up.
She set the new indoor record this week for coming up with different ways to decline to discuss an ongoing political power struggle.
“I have so many other things I need to focus on, and I don’t want to focus on this.”
“I don’t want to get into it.”
“I don’t want to talk about it.”
“This is not a story.”
“No.”
Got it — she ain’t talking, although Marlin was good-natured in her declinations.
But other people are talking about the mayor’s aborted decision to appoint local politico Maryam Ar-Raheem to the board of the Housing Authority of Champaign County.
First, acting on the advice of an appointment advisory board, Marlin planned to nominate Ar-Raheem, a past chairwoman of the Champaign County Democratic Party, to the board to fill the remainder of the term of former board member and current Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth.
Then, after getting political pushback that convinced her the city council would not support the nomination, Marlin reluctantly abandoned it.
While Marlin declined to discuss details of the opposition, Ar-Raheem said it was led by Chynoweth.
“Mayor Marlin told me that herself,” she said.
Ar-Raheem said she volunteered to serve on the board “because I care about the community.”
But she said that Chynoweth, acting in pursuit of a long-standing vendetta, used her influence with city council members to persuade them to vote no if the matter came to a vote.
She declined to give an explanation for Chynoweth’s action.
“That’s a question you need to ask her,” Ar-Raheem said.
Chynoweth did not respond to multiple inquiries about the matter. An employee in her office said Chynoweth was in meetings Friday and would eventually respond, but she did not.
Ar-Raheem, however, said her opposition is the result of an undisclosed “personal, racist vendetta she has been waging against me for several years now.”
Chynoweth, a former city council member, has a well-deserved reputation as a political leftist who has expressed great empathy for the poor and members of minority groups.
But Ar-Raheem said patronizing attitudes are common for those “who call themselves liberals; now they call themselves progressives” and that Chynoweth’s success in stirring up council opposition shows “how Caucasians rally their cohorts” in political disputes with Black people.
Two members of the city council — Alderman James Quisenberry and Alderwoman Chaundra Bishhop — spoke to The News-Gazette. Both denied any knowledge of the Ar-Raheem issue.
Quisenberry said he’s been out of town, while Bishop said she was not aware “we were appointing anyone to the housing board.”
Four other council members declined to respond to email inquiries.
In addition to Chynoweth, Ar-Raheem also has butted heads with current county party Chairwoman and state Rep. Carol Ammons.
Ammons once arranged for Ar-Raheem’s elevation to the party chairwomanship but later led the effort to oust Ar-Raheem and take the position for herself.
Multibillionaire blues?
Is Gov. J.B. Pritzker in financial distress? Of course not!
But Pritzker’s 2020 federal and state tax returns show that he’s suffering a multibillionaire’s version of hard times.
Hie and his wife’s federal taxable income last year was a mere $2.2 million, chicken feed by his standards, and far down from $55 million in 2017.
Federal taxes are traditionally due on April 15 of the following year for which returns are filed. But Pritzker received extensions, and his taxes were not completed and filed until earlier this month.
There’s no explanation from his office for the collapse in Gov. Moneybag’s income. Pritzker released copies of seven pages from what must surely be a voluminous 2020 tax filing. It reveals the bare details of his financial standing.
The governor disclosed nothing related to the family trusts established by his forebears that have elevated multiple members of the Pritzker family to multibillionaire status.
His 2020 federal tax return shows zero earned income, $2.3 million in interest income and another $2.7 million in dividends.
But they also revealed the maximum $3,000 capital loss and another $2,400 in losses from undisclosed “other income.”
That added up to $5.1 million in adjusted gross income. But everyone has expenses, and Pritzker’s were severe. He claimed $2.8 million in itemized deductions and another $83,000 in a “qualified business income deduction.”
The federal income tax owed by Pritzker and his wife, Mary Kathryn, was $529,104. They overpaid their federal taxes by $1.5 million, applying the refundable balance to their 2021 federal tax bill.
Other federal tax tidbits show Pritzker paid $800 in self-employment taxes.
Since state income taxes are based on adjusted gross income, Pritzker reported $5.1 million in state income. His state income tax was $252,349.
He claimed a state tax credit of $21,702, reducing his state income tax to $230,643. Because the Pritzkers overpaid their state income tax, they are due a $213,000 refund that was applied to their 2021 state income taxes.
Pritzker is a scion of the multibillion-dollar family that founded the Hyatt hotel chain.
Political plutocrats like him are loath to reveal the details of their family fortunes.
That’s why both he and his predecessor, self-made multimillionaire Republican Bruce Rauner, released only superficial details of their incomes and the sources behind them.
It’s proved impossible for news outlets to penetrate the details of the Pritzker trusts.
But news reports indicate they generate huge sums of money each year for members of the Pritzker family.
The Chicago Tribune reported the Pritzker trusts — however many there are — paid nearly $70 million in federal taxes and $16.3 million in state tax in 2020.
Based on those taxes paid, the overall income the trusts generated in 2020 must have been in the hundreds of millions of dollars.