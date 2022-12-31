It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Name-calling time
Reaction was swift and mixed following a Kankakee County judge’s ruling that impending abolition of the bond system in Illinois violates the state constitution.
Some were quick to claim a victory that is premature. While the judge’s ruling is interesting, it is not decisive. The Illinois Supreme Court will have the final say.
Others, like Attorney General Kwame Raoul and House Speaker Chris Welch, both Democrats, expressed disappointment but predicted their side would ultimately triumph.
Then there was the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice. It dispensed with the niceties, insulting Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington as an unprofessional doofus and opponents of bond abolition as racist oppressors who dislike the poor because they’re poor.
It said Cunnington’s ruling is “as political as the frivolous lawsuits that spurred it” and characterized his 30-plus page ruling as “poorly reasoned.”
It charged opponents of bond abolition are not concerned about public safety but, instead, are “about preserving the power to jail people because they’re poor” and leaving in place “one of the greatest racial and economic injustices in our legal system.”
The over-the-top reaction reflects the extent to which racial grievance is driving the SAFE-T Act debate. That members of minority groups disproportionately suffer at the hands of the criminal element is rarely mentioned.
Party’s over
The 2023 year will introduce much that is new in Illinois.
Among the first new things to be introduced is an increase in the state’s motor fuel taxes — a so-called cost-of- living increase of roughly 3 cents per gallon.
The tax hike was scheduled to go into effect on July 1. This being an election year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislators decided to delay the increase until after the election and call it a tax cut.
All told, Pritzker and legislators approved roughly $1.8 billion in temporary tax delays or income and property tax cuts.
Another gas tax increase will follow the Jan. 1 hike. That will take effect on July 1, 2023.
Why the automatic increases? Legislators have figured out they can avoid angering taxpayers on a semi-regular basis by passing individual increases if they vote for legislation that implements regular hikes at specific times in the future.
Hence, every July 1 going forward there will be a motor fuel tax increase unless it’s delayed or repealed.
In addition to paying taxes on motor fuel, Illinois motorists also pay sales taxes.
Circular firing squad
Illinois Republicans aren’t just licking their wounds after their drubbing on Nov. 8. The two party wings — strident conservatives and traditional conservatives — are pointing fingers and casting blame.
The mutual castigation will be entertaining to watch, but for the foreseeable future it hardly matters.
The party is in the wilderness, doomed to statewide failure and regional rejection for years to come. That’s what happens when the voters go one way and a political party forgets that voters pick the winner.
The party’s conservative wing — led by gubernatorial loser Darren Bailey — appears to insist that if it just repeats its grim, humorless, eat-your-spinach bromides often enough, a majority will follow.
The less conservative wing insists that demands for ideological purity and continued intra-party name-calling and insults will only lead to rejection in areas of Illinois — Chicago suburbs — where the votes are.
The two sides recently faced off with conflicting analyses of why much of the GOP went down to defeat in November.
Downstaters representing Bailey noted they have turned their mostly small and rural counties from “reliably blue to ruby red.” They charged that suburban Republicans should examine “how they have lost the support of their voters over the same period.”
Their counterparts contend that a lack of money as well as the “quality and ideology” of GOP candidates contributed mightily to defeat.
Neither side mentioned the legislative gerrymandering. It has played a key role in producing Democratic super-majorities in the House and Senate.
Losing begets anger, and anger begets blame. Neither is productive. Nor will they dissipate soon.
In their current state, Republicans will just have to be content with losing until they decide it’s time to get serious about winning.
In that respect, the Bailey Republicans have learned nothing. His candidacy was thoroughly rejected by the people of Illinois. Bragging that he carried more of Illinois’ 102 counties than Democrat J.B. Pritzker is for losers.
Times, of course, will change and voters attitudes will shift with it. Remember, parties or politicians wandering in the wilderness generally are there for years, not weeks or months.
Snakes not just in the grass
Symbolism is big in a host of areas, most especially state politics.
That’s why legislators have identified the white-tailed deer, northern cardinal, bluegill, painted turtle, monarch butterfly and eastern tiger salamander as official representatives of the state’s animal kingdom.
Now the Chicago Tribune reports that the eastern milk snake has been named the official state snake.
The state’s natural resources department reports that the non-venomous snake averages 24 to 43 inches in length, is found in the northern third of the state, with the red milk snake subspecies found in the southern third, with some overlap in central Illinois, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
A seven-grader from southern Illinois proposed the idea.
In achieving this designation, the milk snake replaced the unofficial state snake, aka the “reptilian politician.” That creature is described as a self-promoting man or woman seeking or winning election to the state legislature by promising to improve constituents’ lives while actually planning to dine at the public trough for as long as possible and collect multiple public pension.
They are found in all of Illinois’ 102 counties. They are so venomous that federal prosecutors try to protect the public by engaging in intermittent hunts to find and incarcerate them. So far, however, no real deterrence has been identified that will stop them from pursuing their natural course of self-interested conduct.