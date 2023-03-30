What’s the future of big-time college basketball? No one knows, but many people are speculating about it.
Much of the conversation is directed at the name, image and likeness issue — or, as its NIL initials are also referred to, “Now it’s legal.”
The stated concern is that billionaire supporters of prominent schools — like the University of Miami, to name one — will corner the market on superstars and win all the championships.
Rather than the famous under-the-table payment practices of the past — think Sam Gilbert in the glory days of John Wooden’s UCLA teams or Ed Martin of “Fab Five” era at the University of Michigan — it’s pretty much above-board now because players are legally entitled to compensation for their marketplace value.
No more will the filthy lucre be limited to coaches and athletic directors. The players have a seat at the counting-room table.
And why not? The professionalization of amateur sports may be a disappointment to some, but what the fans really lament is the loss of control over the athletes.
What’s happening is not much different than the elimination of Major League Baseball’s reserve clause, the preposterous rule that for decades bound individual players to their teams.
Why did fans lament the demise of the horrifically unfair reserve clause? They didn’t want to see great players on their teams seek ever-larger free-agency contract offers from others.
Free agency has come to major college sports, and the fear seems to be that a few programs with the richest alums will win all the championships.
But what would be new about a few schools dominating the competition?
Don’t Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State do that now in college football? What about Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Kansas in college basketball?
As for collecting individual talent, consider this: Kentucky has signed four of Rival’s top 10 high school men’s basketball prospects for the 2023-24 season. Duke signed four of the top 20.
Other schools nabbing players from the top 20 are among hoops royalty — Michigan State, Connecticut, Texas and Louisville.
More bodies are needed in football than basketball, but it’s a similar story there.
Of Rivals’ top 10 2023 football recruits, Alabama signed three, with Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC getting the rest.
There’s nothing new about a handful of schools, for whatever reason, getting the players they perceive to be the best.
But there are no guarantees. Perceptions are opinions that can be wrong.
High school players don’t always pan out — injuries, mental health, character and commitment all factor into final results.
Count NIL in that mix. How big will it be? Big, certainly — but deciding?
Who would have predicted San Diego State and Florida Atlantic would make the Final Four? Or moneybags Miami, for that matter? Miami is a good team, but not a dominating one.
The best teams don’t always win. There’s often a Fairleigh Dickinson creeping just around the corner.
If rich alums willing to pay big bucks are fated to be the crucial ingredient in winning championships, wouldn’t the Ivy League dominate major college sports? Anybody think that’s going to happen?