Jim Dey | NCAA's legal beagles had UI professor in the cross-hairs
It’s usually universities and their athletic programs that draw the ire of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
But in a rare occurrence, a University of Illinois professor Michael LeRoy found himself on the NCAA’s hit list. On Friday, a federal appeals court dismissed the NCAA's attack on LeRoy
The voluntary organization doesn’t want to put LeRoy, a professor of law and labor relations, on probation and/or reduce the number of graduate students with whom he can work. It has, however, asked a panel of federal judges on the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia to declare LeRoy’s recent friend-of-the-court legal brief unworthy of consideration.
In a rare and remarkable display of umbrage, the NCAA’s high priced lawyers — four worked on the LeRoy motion — charged the professor submitted his brief “as a prop” allowing plaintiff lawyers to “file an overlong brief.”
The NCAA also charged that LeRoy’s brief supporting college athletes is “devoted to offering his personal perspective” on the issue of whether student-athletes are amateurs or employees deserving to be paid.
Surprised and amused by the NCAA’s legal attack on him, LeRoy said the NCAA was “making stuff up” for reasons he can’t fathom.
While the NCAA motion to disallow LeRoy’s brief may be a source of mirth to some, the case — Ralph “Trey” Johnson et al v. NCAA et al — is anything but a laughing matter.
Depending on the outcome, the litigation could further and dramatically alter the landscape of major college revenue sports by re-casting “student-athletes” — a phrase invented by lawyers — as employees of major college sports programs.
The lawsuit — filed in 2019 — contends that athletes like Johnson — a football player at Villanova University — are entitled to be paid employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The NCAA argues players are not entitled to employee status because of the tradition of “amateurism.”
The NCAA, which unsuccessfully sought to have the lawsuit dismissed at the trial court, has filed an interlocutory appeal — a request for appellate review of the dismissal question while the case is still pending in the trial court that.
If the appellate court affirms the trial court’s decision not to dismiss, the lawsuit will proceed, a process that could take several years.
Ultimately, if the NCAA loses on the employment issue, colleges and universities could be subject to potentially catastrophic financial damages, which could include back pay and back overtime dating to 2017 plus pre- and post-judgment interest.
“This is a huge liability issues for all Big 10 schools,” LeRoy said.
The SEC already has filed its own friend-of-the-court brief, one in which it describes the potential new expenses as “cost-prohibitive.” At the same time, however, conferences like the SEC and the Big 10 are in aggressive expansion mode designed to attract multi-multi-million-dollar television contracts.
The pending employment case plus name-image-likeness compensation for athletes as well evious litigation, including the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021 decision in NCAA v. Alston, are turning major college sports upside down.
In the Alston ruling, the high court found athletes can accept benefits for competing that include tutoring, technology reimbursement and cash in limited circumstances.
In an Alston concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh indicated that the NCAA’s traditional “amateurism” argument may no longer fly in the current, money-drenched major college sports environment.
LeRoy has been following sports-related issues and litigation for a number of years, authoring multiple law review articles on the subject. He views the amateurism argument as a sham legal shield the NCAA and its members use to avoid compensating the athletes who generate the revenue.
On a local level, he’s authored a number of articles that have raised concerns about the UI athletic department’s spending and debt.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.