Jim Dey | New book paints Watergate as a Shakespearean tale
The Watergate scandal of nearly 50 years ago was a time of high political drama that lead to the shotgun resignation of President Richard Nixon.
While ancient history, it’s still rich, as demonstrated by Michael Dobbs’ new book, “King Richard: Nixon and Watergate: An American Tragedy.”
Dobbs outlines a pseudo-Shakespearean tale — triumph followed by self-inflicted tragedy — and that’s why it’s the latest recommendation from Jim’s Pseudo-Intellectual Book Club.
Dobbs focuses on a brief period during this two-year saga. It begins in the glow of Nixon being sworn in to his second term and ends a few months later with the initiation of multiple investigations that spelled his political doom.
What was Watergate? Many things actually, perhaps best summed up as an unlawful abuse of presidential power.
It reared its ugly head in June 1972, when burglars acting at the behest of Nixon’s re-election committee were caught breaking in to the Democratic national headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.
But it was more than one burglary at the Watergate. The break-in was preceded by the Nixon White House team’s decision to create “The Plumbers,” whose job of investigating the sources of national-security leaks expanded into criminal activity.
Led by E. Howard Hunt, an ex-CIA man, and G. Gordon Liddy, a former FBI agent, the Plumbers’ unnecessary criminal activities included investigating political foes and administration critics.
Their targets included Daniel Ellsburg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers to the news media. Hunt and Liddy burglarized the office of Ellsburg’s psychiatrist in search of damaging material about Ellsburg.
As a consequence, Nixon’s top operatives — Chuck Colson, H.R. Haldeman, John Dean and John Ehrlichman — feared investigation of Watergate would lead to the discovery of previous misdeeds.
While initially successful, the cover-up could not be sustained after various parties — Hunt, Watergate burglar James McCord and presidential counsel Dean — began to worry about saving themselves.
Even as Nixon was winning a 49-state landslide, the “cancer” of Watergate was eating away at his administration’s second-term underpinnings.
Dobbs documents Nixon’s steady decline in fortunes through a meticulous examination of the historical record, memoirs of key players, and, best of all, the White House tapes that revealed all.
Nixon had a comprehensive taping system installed to facilitate the writing of his memoirs. But it ultimately produced a far different kind of history than he anticipated.
Turned on automatically when people spoke, the tapes created a spider’s web that Nixon & Co. could not escape.
But as toxic as the tapes proved to be, Nixon’s real problem was Nixon.
A collector of grievances, Nixon could not put past slights behind him, even after becoming president.
As a consequence, he despised his opponents in the Democratic Party and the news media as much as — perhaps more than — they despised him.
The tapes reveal Nixon’s repeated denunciations of his foes that reflected his desire to do to them what he felt they had done to him. He frequently vented to chief of staff Haldeman, who just as frequently ignored unreasonable Nixon directives.
But, unfortunately for Nixon, not all. Congressional liaison Bryce Harlow summed the situation up best when, reflecting on what went wrong, he stated “some damn fool walked out of the Oval Office and did exactly what he was told to do.”
One could speculate endlessly about Nixon’s character, as well as those who served him. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger suggested one problem was that key Nixon aides lacked the independent judgment that would have warned them away from the foolish criminal behavior that brought down them and their boss.
Nixon might have survived the Watergate scandal had it not been for the tapes. Somehow, he and his key aides thought no outsider would ever learn of their existence, let alone gain access.
But the secret did get out, and the U.S. Supreme Court eventually ruled unanimously that they were subject to prosecutors’ subpoenas then and researchers now.
Dobbs has used them to produce the story of a White House meltdown that Watergate aficionados will find irresistible.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.