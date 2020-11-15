Jim Dey | New faces, same makeup on Illinois Supreme Court
The Supremes are getting a makeover, the residue of both design and an unprecedented insurrection.
When Justice Lloyd Karmeier announced last year that he was stepping down after 16 years on the Illinois Supreme Court, no one thought much about it because, after a long judicial career, it was his time to go.
Next man — or woman — up was the expectation in the high court’s deep Southern Illinois Fifth District.
But Karmeier’s announcement was just the beginning of a
string of events that have or are changing the face of the seven-member court.
By mid-December, the turnover will be complete. Out voluntarily is Karmeier, whose 2004 election marked the reversal of the one-time solid Democratic Fifth District into what appears to be now-solid GOP turf. Karmeier will be replaced by current appellate court Justice David Overstreet, who won a sweeping victory in the Nov. 3 election over fellow appeals court Justice Judy Cates, a Democrat and trial-lawyer favorite.
That race was uneventful until its final weeks, when Cates, either in an act of desperation, guile or both, decided to try to portray her opponent as sympathetic to child molesters. Her ploy didn’t work, and not just because it wasn’t true.
Out involuntarily is soon-to-be-former Justice Tom Kilbride, who failed to win his bid to be retained for a third 10-year term in office from the state’s Third Circuit (it includes the Peoria and Quad Cities areas).
It’s the first time in state history that a Supreme Court justice has been denied retention, part of an effort by Republicans to win a first-ever majority on the 4-3 Democratic-controlled court.
The Kilbride seat will be up for election in 2022, but the court moved quickly this past week to fill the vacancy, unanimously appointing Third District Appellate Court Justice Robert Carter to fill Kilbride’s seat for the two years leading up to the election.
As a general rule, the turnover won’t make a lot of difference
in terms of the court’s work. It rules on cases and controversies, most of which are very important to the litigants but of little interest to the public.
Where the high court will make news over the next two years is in redistricting, not legislative redistricting but redistricting of judicial districts by highly partisan Democratic legislators.
House Speaker Michael Madigan and members of his party aren’t about to sacrifice their current 4-3 court majority without using all the political means at their disposal to keep it.
So along with House and Senate legislative redistricting, look for redistricting of the five judicial circuits that set the confines for appellate and Supreme Court districts.
Illinois courts are divided into five districts — one consists of Cook County while the remainder of the state is divided into four other districts.
They have not been redrawn for appointment purposes for many decades.
Cook County is allocated three justices (unofficially, all Democrats), while the other four circuits have one justice each.
Madigan will leave Cook alone and then redraw the other four to ensure a circuit close to Cook will elect another Democrat, something it might not do now.
So as hard as former University of Illinois political-science Professor Jim Nowlan worked to oust Kilbride from the high court, the chances are looking good that, in 2022, courtesy of clever judicial district line drawing, Madigan will elect a Democratic successor to Kilbride from the Third Circuit, or whatever circuit it is by then.
The good news is that most of the Illinois Supreme Court’s work is nonpolitical. So party labels don’t mean much most of the time.
But as the high court demonstrated when it banned the proposed fair map constitutional amendment from the ballot four years ago — in a controversial decision written by Kilbride — it can be a highly political defender of a corrupt status quo that the powers that be will fight to their last drop of blood to preserve.
