Jim Dey | New Illinois Supreme Court justice credits family, colleagues as she makes history
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman didn’t make history when she joined the state’s high court more than 20 years ago.
But she did this week when she oversaw the appointment of her successor to the high court — 4th District Appellate Court Justice Lisa Holder White.
Garman, a Republican, is resigning effective July 7. When the 54-year-old Holder White is sworn in as her successor, she will become the first Black woman to serve on the seven-member court.
Holder White, a 1993 University of Illinois law school graduate, said she credits her professional success to the support of her family and the many people of all backgrounds who have mentored and encouraged her along the way.
Asked to reflect on her historical first, Holder White said two thoughts came to mind.
“It makes me reflect on the fact that so many who came before me didn’t have the opportunities I had,” she said.
Citing those of all races and backgrounds who assisted her, Holder White pointed out how important that example is for others to follow.
“We need to think about that more often,” she said.
A married mother of two adult children — son Brett, 27, and daughter Myah, 23 — Holder White said she is in her “34th year of wedded bliss.”
She has served as a judge since 2001, starting in Macon County, where she was appointed as an associate judge. She worked her way up from there, being elected as a circuit judge in Macon County.
“I like to think I followed my mother’s advice — to bloom where you’re planted,” Holder White said.
She has until recently resided in Macon County, moving recently to Springfield. Holder White will soon move her judicial office from Macon to Sangamon County.
Holder White moved up to the appellate court in 2013, being appointed to fill the vacancy created by the death of John McCullough. She was elected to the appellate court in 2014.
It remains to be seen what type of opposition she’ll draw in 2024. Democrats can certainly be expected to mount a vigorous campaign to win the seat, particularly if partisan control of the high court is up for grabs.
There are two Supreme Court races this year — Districts 2 and 3 in northern Illinois. Legislative Democrats were so worried about losing the race and majority control of the court that for the first time in roughly 50 years, they redrew — gerrymandered — the four judicial districts outside Cook County to give their party a political advantage.
As a consequence, the new Fourth District was increased in geographic size from 30 to 41 counties. Combined, the state’s Fourth and Fifth districts include 89 counties and most of the state’s geography.
The new Fourth runs 275 miles between Rockford and Jerseyville, which is just north of St. Louis.
Holder White credited her parents for the success she and her two sisters have enjoyed and said she is delighted her parents — her father is 81 and mother is 78 — will be able to again watch her be sworn in, this time to the Supreme Court.
“I’m thrilled they can share this moment with me,” she said.
Holder White said her family has lived in Macon County since the early 1960s, moving there from Cairo in deep Southern Illinois.
She declined to disclose many details surrounding her discussions with Garman regarding the retirement and her appointment.
But she said the details came together over the past month.
That culminated with the announcement Tuesday of her appointment. Since then, Holder White said, she’s been deluged with “phone calls, text messages and emails.”
