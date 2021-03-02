Comparisons between former House Speaker Michael Madigan and his successor, Chris Welch, are inevitable and not expected not to be long in coming.
After all, two totally different leaders can be expected to have totally different leadership styles.
But Welch wasted no time in establishing a new approach. Last week, he jumped the gun on a controversial issue, something Madigan, for purely tactical reasons, made it a point of never doing.
Speaking before the Economic Club of Chicago, Welch not only let his audience know what he’s thinking, but did so on the always-hot issue of an increase in the state’s income tax.
During his multi-decade tenure, Madigan played his cards close to the vest. He spoke in public only rarely and, when he did so, made it a point to say little of substance.
He waited until the last minute to put his cards on the table, a tactic Madigan believed ensured the deal he wanted to make.
Not so Welch, who already is taking heat for his comments that put his House colleagues and Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the awkward position of responding to his words.
What did Welch say? Less than five months after Illinois voters — Democrats, Republicans and Independents — overwhelmingly rejected Pritzker’s proposed progressive income tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution, he said legislators should put the same issue to the voters a second time.
What is it about the word “no” that Welch doesn’t understand?
The answer is simple. He doesn’t take “no” as “no.” Welch takes it as voters not understanding the issue because it wasn’t presented to them in the proper way. In other words, the November defeat — one that continues to enrage the governor — was the result of poor messaging.
“We have to tell the voters what we’re going to do with that money. I certainly think that tying new revenue to pensions would be a winner,” Welch said.
In other words, the Chicago-area pol suggests that promising to allocate the new revenue generated by a progressive income tax to underfunded state pensions would be a winner.
That’s the same ploy legislators used years ago to justify creating the state lottery — the first of a series of neverending expansions of gambling in Illinois.
All the revenue the lottery generated, they pledged, would go for education.
That sounds nice. But there’s a trick — legislators always have tricks up their sleeves — to it.
Lottery revenue went to the education fund, but other money in the state treasury that would have gone to education if there was no lottery went elsewhere.
Money, as they say, is fungible — it can be spread around to meet different purposes.
Welch’s pension ploy might be good marketing. But Illinois voters are jaded enough by now to look with suspicion on any tax-hike plan, no matter how it’s presented.
For example, Welch attributed the defeat of the proposed constitutional amendment to supporters’ failure to explain what Pritzker and legislators would do with the money.
But that wasn’t it at all — amendment supporters made it clear they intended to spend new revenues as fast as they could, and their proposed amendment granted them unlimited flexibility to set as many different tax rates on as many different forms of income as they wished.
Voters got it in spades and responded with an emphatic no out of distrust for the state’s political class.
Perhaps that’s why Pritzker ran as far as he could as fast as he could from Welch’s suggestion.
“The governor believes the fair tax was the best option for addressing the state’s long-term structural challenges, but for this year, he looks forward to working with the General Assembly to pass a balanced budget that lifts up working families who have suffered amid this pandemic and that continues to rebuild our economy,” said one of the governor’s spin doctors.
Pritzker clearly understands that 2022, when he’s up for re-election, would be a poor time to ask skeptical voters for more.
He’s not the only one. Welch, subsequently, walked back his comments, claiming he was just “spitballing” — speculating, thinking out loud — when he proposed the second vote.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.