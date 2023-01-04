Jim Dey | New twists, candidate emerge in showdown for Senate seat
Champaign County Democratic Party Chair Mike Ingram said his desire to be appointed to a vacant Illinois Senate seat is his “dream.”
But the wife-and-husband political team of Carol and Aaron Ammons contend that he and others are trying to deny a “strong Black woman” what she’s due.
That’s the latest in the increasingly incendiary back-and-forth among the people who are seeking to fill the vacancy for the 52nd District seat created by the recent death of Democratic Sen. Scott Bennett.
Sen. Bennett, 45, died suddenly Dec. 9 of complications from a brain tumor, setting off a scramble by a least 11 would-be
successors.
The latest to enter the contest to succeed him is Champaign school board member Gianina Baker.
What’s appeared to be a heavily contested political fight over the appointment intensified this week when Ingram officially announced what he’d previously refused to discuss — he wants Bennett’s seat.
The problem for Ingram, a county board member and recorder of deeds, is because he heads the county Democratic Party, he could appoint himself.
Ingram said in a statement that because he “couldn’t ever feel good about unilaterally naming myself,” he’s appointing party Vice Chair Cari West-Henkelman to fill his leadership post in the hope she will name him to Bennett’s seat.
“I will be doing everything I can to convince both chairs (West-Henkelman and Vermilion County’s Sandra Lawlyes) that I would be a good choice,” Ingram wrote.
State law gives the authority to name Sen. Bennett’s successor to the party leaders of the counties within his district. Because their votes for the appointment are weighted based on how many votes Sen. Bennett got in the previous election, Champaign County holds the majority.
Danos: Let’s ‘focus on the welfare of the 52nd District’
In addition to Ingram recusing himself, he and Lawlyes have named an unwieldy 16-member advisory committee to review the candidates and make recommendations.
But the Ammonses said it should never come to that. In separate statements, each said Carol Ammons is the “obvious” choice.
In a statement issued Monday night, Carol Ammons said denying her the post would be an insult to “African-American women” who “are the base of the Democratic Party and are disrespected and disregarded by the Democratic Party on a regular basis.”
Meanwhile, Aaron Ammons, Champaign County’s clerk and recorder, issued a separate statement Tuesday that contends that the appointment issue is a matter of race. He said the community will “find out soon if we have real allies in our movements” or whether “we have to battle this new generation of whites for the same reasons our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents battled before us.”
Both statements are certain to further open a pre-existing split in the local Democratic Party. Aaron Ammons made no effort to hide his concern that “another far less-qualified, far less-prepared white male” will be appointed.
In yet another twist Tuesday, Carol Ammons filed papers with the state board of elections to create a fundraising committee to run for the seat in 2024.
Democrats have been reluctant to publicly discuss this intra-party fight — with one exception.
Champaign County Auditor George Danos noted that if Carol Ammons is appointed to the Senate seat and another newcomer is appointed to her House seat, Champaign and Vermilion counties will lose seniority in both chambers.
Danos said it’s time for applicants — whom he did not name — to set aside “their feelings of ambition” for Bennett’s seat and “focus on the welfare of the 52nd District.”
Danos also said he hopes whomever is chosen is a graduate of the University of Illinois and has a close relationship with it.
Ingram: ‘I’m allowed to want things others want’
While not a surprise, Ingram’s announcement was revealing. He posted a childhood picture of himself looking at hot-air balloons and discussed what he called “an incredibly important decision.”
Ingram said people “kept asking me” if he was interested in Sen. Bennett’s seat and was repeatedly encouraged to submit his name. Still, he resisted his “longtime dream.”
“It wasn’t until a few people I trust implicitly told me I was being stupid” that he changed his mind about applying, he wrote.
“I’m allowed to want things others want,” Ingram said. “So I decided to submit my name.”
Besides Ammons, Ingram and Baker, others who have applied include City of Champaign Township officials Andy Quarnstrom and Paul Faraci, Champaign County Board Chair Kyle Patterson, unsuccessful Democratic congressional candidate David Palmer, county Democratic Party Secretary Matt Sullard, Savoy lawyer Christina Manuel, therapist Mickensy Ellis-White and unsuccessful Illinois House candidate Cindy Cunningham.
Although Ammons insists she is deserving of the appointment because of her experience and her race, three other applicants are Black — Baker, Patterson and Palmer.
Democrats are scheduled to hold a meeting on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. today to discuss the applicants and hear from them. It’s unclear when a decision will be made on the appointment.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.