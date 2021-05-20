In police work, circumstances can go south in a hurry.
That’s what happened early Wednesday morning when two veteran officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of North Neil Street in Champaign.
As was initially revealed, the two officers “exited their vehicles” and “encountered an armed individual.”
“Gunfire was exchanged,” a press release stated.
The confrontation left two dead — veteran Officer Christopher Oberheim and presumed “armed individual” Darion Lafayette; one wounded — a still-unidentified officer; and many questions yet to be answered.
During a late-afternoon news conference at the Champaign police station, tight-lipped authorities revealed they have been interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and reviewing body-camera video.
But while promising to do so later, they offered no other details as to what occurred.
Was there any exchange of words between the two officers and Mr. Lafayette? A physical confrontation that preceded the shooting?
How long did the encounter last? Was Mr. Lafayette attempting to evade officers by leaving the scene?
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz spoke cryptically when she said the goal of the investigation is to determine whether there were “any violations of Illinois state law.”
Of what nature and by whom, she declined to say.
Events like this inevitably lead to tension between law enforcement’s desire to determine as many of the facts as they can before going public and the public’s desire to learn what happened.
If accurate information doesn’t fill the vacuum that is created, misinformation, speculation and misrepresentations will. So it’s paramount that authorities act with dispatch to fill the void.
Left unaddressed, at least publicly, was the racial component — the officers are White and Mr. Lafayette was Black.
What that means, if anything, in the context of always-explosive domestic-violence situations remains to be seen. Domestics are considered among the most dangerous circumstances police can face because of the frayed and sometimes irrational emotions they generate.
The incident apparently began at 3:24 a.m. outside building 2419 in the Town Center Apartments complex located north of Market Place Mall. The lower portion of a glass door was smashed in. Across the parking lot, there was a vehicle with a hole in a side window caused by a stray bullet.
By mid-afternoon, investigators’ markings covered the building’s outside sidewalk and firefighters were hosing down what appeared to be the shooting scene that had been reviewed for forensic evidence.
Even as investigators were examining a vehicle directly in front of the building entrance, crime-scene tape that declared the area off limits was being removed.
Two residents who talked to The News-Gazette spoke of their sadness over what had occurred, expressing sympathy for the officers who were shot.
One said she was just driving out of the complex when she heard the gunfire. Another said she arrived home after the incident and had difficulty getting through the police line to her apartment.
Both complained about what they described as the dangerous atmosphere in which they and their children live.
Mr. Lafayette, 24, had a history with police, mostly involving domestic incidents.
The facts indicate that he was involved in another early Wednesday morning, the domestic squabble inside building 2419 that led directly to the fatal confrontation that occurred immediately outside.
