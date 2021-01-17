Michael Madigan is now the former all-powerful speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives.
But he’s still Public Official A, the elected official identified by federal prosecutors as the key player in the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal.
Therein lies his biggest problem.
The 78-year-old powerhouse politician was effectively driven from the speaker’s post last week as a consequence of allegations of corruption made public in July involving ComEd. The aura of corruption surrounding Madigan weakened him to the point that his erstwhile friends and sincere critics could put an end to his incredible tenure.
Although Madigan has not been charged, he still faces the consequences of the federal investigation that has ensnared the utility, two of its top officials and three of Madigan’s close friends and associates. Because the wheels of justice grind slowly, it will take many months, perhaps a couple years, to sort out allegations that, in exchange for employment favors by ComEd, Madigan made sure the utility got its way in the legislature.
What now for Madigan and Illinois?
He’s keeping his own counsel. There are suggestions he’ll resign his House seat. But he’s still the chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party, the boss of his Chicago ward and an influential guy who has all the state’s movers and shakers on speed dial.
Madigan leaves the state in dire financial straits, although the degree of his culpability is a subject of vigorous debate.
New Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch praised Madigan, stating that “the state will never be able to adequately thank Speaker Madigan for the job he has done.”
Republican Leader Jim Durkin offered a different view, charging that Madigan’s “business model” of “absolute power” was a disaster.
He charged that Madigan left a legacy of “unbalanced budgets, broken pension systems and tax increase after tax increase without anything to show for it.”
To the extent it’s true, that sorry circumstance was built not just by Madigan but former and current governors and legislators as well.
Few paid much attention, but there was a bit of payback in Madigan’s departure.
Female House Democrats went out of their way to publicly oppose him. Three — Reps. Stephanie Kifowit, Kathleen Willis and Ann Williams — vied to succeed him.
Additionally, the men and women who made up The Gang of 19 vowed they would never vote to re-elect him as speaker.
But it was Welch, a fellow Chicagoan and longtime Madigan loyalist, who emerged triumphant. That’s not the kind of brutal revenge Madigan typically has exacted on opponents, but it’ll have to do under the circumstances.
As for Welch, he’s promised more enlightened leadership permitting legislators greater freedom than Madigan-written House rules allowed. In other words, he won’t make all the major decisions a la Madigan.
That’s a good decision, because his fellow Democrats cut Welch a huge break by ignoring allegations that he physically abused a former girlfriend and sexually harassed two employees of the school district Welch led as board president.
In 2002, Welch’s girlfriend called police after an argument in which he repeatedly slammed her head on a kitchen countertop. She chose not to file criminal charges.
Regarding his school district forays, two women involved with Welch alleged retaliation after they spurned him. The Chicago Tribune reported that one obtained a restraining order against Welch.
But those allegations — sometimes politically fatal for others — went nowhere, a non-event that prompted state Rep. Jay Hoffman to abandon his candidacy for speaker.
Only one House Democrat — Rep. Kelly Cassidy — acknowledged them. She called the allegations against Welch “troubling” and asked they be “vigorously reviewed.” But her protest consisted of abstaining when Democrats elected Welch to the speaker’s post.
As for Welch, he parried questions about his past misconduct, saying only that “people mature” and “handle situations differently.”
He’ll have his hands full as he takes on new duties in the face of terrible budget problems. One problem Welch faces will be constant comparisons to his predecessor, the savvy, ruthless, secretive one-man legislative band whose incredible tenure came, stayed for roughly a half-century and then, suddenly, went poof.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.