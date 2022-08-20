Jim Dey | No love lost between Pritzker, Durbin
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Pritzker vs. Durbin
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin have been fighting for more than a year now over control of the state Democratic Party.
Durbin won the first round when his choice — U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly — was elected leader of the state party in March 2021. Pritzker recently got his revenge, financing the effort to replace Kelly with Chicago state Rep. Lisa Hernandez.
But to hear Pritzker tell it, his ongoing dispute with Durbin and the hard feelings that have gone with it are a figment of reporters’ imaginations. They’re best buddies, he said, claiming that “you guys in the press” are inventing stories about personal acrimony between the two.
“Dick Durbin and I are friends. We’ve worked together on many issues,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker’s statement prompted a surprisingly strong rebuke from Capitol Fax publisher Rich Miller, who wrote that “the media isn’t making anything up.”
“The vitriol is real,” he said.
Party leaders, candidates and members gathered at Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. Bigwigs inflicted a 19-speaker lineup on the unfortunate faithful in attendance.
One Democrat who didn’t attend and didn’t reinforce Pritzker’s claim of a Pritzker/Durbin lovefest was Kelly. She made it clear she backs the party ticket but has reservations about some party leaders.
“Whether or not we are unified, I will work with leaders I trust and respect to ensure that Democrats win in my district, this state and our country on November 8,” Kelly said.
Spending spree
Ken Griffin is still a billionaire, he’s just not Illinois’ billionaire, one who makes many millions of dollars in income-tax payments and charitable contributions.
Giving up on the future of Illinois, Griffin recently moved to Florida, where he’s putting his self-made multibillion-dollar fortune to work. That includes a planned $600 million investment for a new company headquarters plus apartments and office space.
As he is selling his Chicago real estate, Griffin is buying Florida real estate.
His hedge fund — Citadel — reportedly employed 1,000 people in Chicago, many of whom will be moving to Miami. Griffin opposed many of Pritzker’s initiatives, in the process making an enemy out of the governor.
Pritzker makes no secret of his disdain for Griffin. He says Griffin now is Florida’s problem.
What’s with the Illinois Senate?
More questions about the character of the 59 selfless public servants in the Illinois Senate have been raised in recent weeks.
Several senators already have been convicted of or charged with crimes — Thomas Cullerton, the late Martin Sandoval, Terry Link and Annazette Collins.
That tally doesn’t include those under current investigations involving a wide range of suspicious conduct. The Chicago Tribune recently reported that Democratic Chicago state Sen. Elgie Sims “was approached in the spring by federal authorities investigating potential influence peddling involving a police body-camera manufacturer that hired the law firm where Sims works as a lobbyist.”
If that’s not enough, another state senator — Michael Hastings of Frankfort — recently resigned from the Senate Democratic leadership team after domestic-abuse allegations by his wife made the news. Hastings, who denied the allegations, has ambitions to seek higher office.
He recently sued a local police department after a report prepared by one of its officers became public. The report involved officers’ response to a domestic incident and concerned Hastings’ wife’s descriptions of her husband’s alleged physical and emotional abuse. They are in the process of getting divorced.
Illinois House members are trying to keep up with their Senate counterparts in the state’s corruption Olympics. The biggest splash in that body involves racketeering charges pending against former House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Candidate face-off
Despite popular demand, the candidates for governor are going to debate anyway.
Gov. J.B. Pritzer said this week that he and his GOP opponent — state Sen. Darren Bailey — will participate in two statewide debates, one at Illinois State University and the other on Chicago’s WGN-TV.
Although Bailey has not yet publicly agreed, the Pritzker campaign said the debate at ISU is scheduled for Oct. 4 and the WGN-TV debate will be held Oct. 18.
The joint appearances should be spirited. During a recent appearance at the state fair, Pritzker said he and his supporters represent the “coalition of the sane,” a clear suggestion that those who do not back him are not sane.
At the same time, Bailey has characterized the multibillionaire Pritzker as a spoiled rich kid who never worked a day in his life.
Lack of enthusiasm
Bloomington state Rep. Dan Brady is the Republican candidate for secretary of state, and he’d just as soon not let the governor’s race intrude on his pursuit of higher office.
Nonetheless, he can’t ignore questions about Bailey, the Republican gubernatorial nominee who’s widely perceived as unpopular with moderate voters in Illinois.
He’s holding Bailey at arm’s length while indirectly endorsing him.
Asked recent if he supported Bailey, Brady said, “Well, Darren Bailey is running for governor on the Republican ticket, and I’m a Republican.”
Brady, who is challenging Democrat Alexi Giannoulias for the office, is perceived as a credible candidate. But Republicans in recent years have found it difficult to win statewide races. So Brady’s balancing act is necessary if he’s to have a chance to win.
Kick in the what?
Former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner isn’t on the ballot this year. Out of office since 2019, he now lives in Florida.
But one wouldn’t know that from the frequent denunciations of him at Democrat Day at the state fair. Democratic candidates competed with each other to see who could heap the most vitriol on Rauner.
State Comptroller Susanna Mendoza, a feisty former soccer player, won the competition when she stated that if she ran into Rauner, she would “metaphorically” kick him in the groin.
There was a time when Mendoza’s shot below the belt would have been perceived as unworthy of a candidate for public office. As the national public conversation has become more and more coarse, it’s clear that time has passed.
Back to work
Former University of Illinois political science Professor Jim Nowlan is coming out of semi-retirement to work as a staffer representing Peoria Republican state Sen. Win Stoller.
A former legislator, unsuccessful candidate for lieutenant governor with then-Gov. Richard Ogilvie and state department head before joining the UI faculty, the 81-year-old Nowlan will work 15 hours a week meeting on Stoller’s behalf with various constituent groups.
A columnist, Nowlan’s articles have appeared in many papers, including The News-Gazette. His new responsibilities will keep him out of pool halls, but he no longer needs any incentive to stay out of bars.
Nowlan said he recently had a mild case of coronavirus that robbed him of his taste for beer. He said part of his nightly routine for years has been to drink a few European beers. But he no longer has any taste — or interest — for his former favorite brew.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.