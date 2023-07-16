Fighting Illini sports fans got an extra reason last week to be grateful — they’re not Northwestern fans.
Wow, talk about a beating. A serious problem related to hazing revelations and the subsequent firing of a popular football coach have mushroomed into a full-fledged pound-a-thon for the university’s administration and sports program.
The latest casualties are Northwestern’s fired baseball coach, who picked a bad time to be accused of bullying, and high school football players who have reconsidered or are reconsidering their commitments.
High-minded critics are suggesting additional self-flagellating penalties university officials can inflict upon themselves. Some are over the top.
Tribune sports columnist Paul Sullivan proposed— and then immediately dismissed — that Northwestern drop out of the Big 10.
“... if the hazing by football players was systemic, as (university President) Schill’s letter and some former players suggested, one has to wonder what’s the point of continuing. Perhaps a ‘timeout’ is necessary while the university gets its football program in order. If they sat out the season and forfeited their 12 games in 2023, the Wildcats would wind up with only one fewer win than in 2022,” he wrote.
That’s la-la land analysis, meant more to provoke reaction than encourage serious thought.
Other bandwagon-jumping critics contend Northwestern should halt — certainly temporarily, if not permanently — its privately funded $800 million plan plan to rebuild Ryan Field.
“If we invest $800 million in a new football stadium, that will distract university leaders’ attention from the most urgent problem that is in front of them, which is what seems to be a culture problem in Northwestern athletics. I think we need to get our own house in order first, before we put $800 million into building a new one,” a university history professor was quoted as saying.
The push-back is just part of the penalty growing out of Northwestern officials mishandling the hazing matter.
It’s easy to understand why Northwestern officials — from the top down — tried to sneak the sun past the rooster. Anyone who’s ever been cornered wants to keep disclosures on the down low. But they did not consider — or dismissed — the cost of getting caught.
On July 7, in a classic late Friday news dump, the university media machine dropped the bomb it apparently didn’t expect to go off.
“Northwestern announces action to prevent hazing following football investigation,” the release’s headline stated.
It revealed the university authorized an investigation into undisclosed “hazing” incidents and stated that “while current and former players varied on their perspectives about the conduct, the whistleblowers’ claims were largely supported by the evidence.”
What evidence? Who knows. Northwestern officials said the investigative report is “confidential,” a nice way of saying they were withholding it from public examination.
The university also stated investigators “did not discover evidence that coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing.” Nonetheless, it suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks, a period that just happened to coincide with pre-season coaching vacations and a recruiting dead period.
Inquiring minds wanted to know more, and the university’s plan for a no-real-news event was quickly crushed.
Reporters at the student newspaper disclosed the hazing’s harrowing details.
After that, the university president fled from his previous decision while the school’s athletic director remains nowhere to be seen.
Fitzgerald has hired big-shot lawyer Dan Webb, who characterized the dismissal after agreeing to the suspension as a breach of an oral contract. That leaves the little matter of Fitzgerald’s 10-year, $57 million contract to address.
There will be more fallout in this self-created mess overseen by those who are almost as smart as they think they are. A more forthright, contrite disclosure by Northwestern mavens might have mitigated some of the damage. Maybe not, but it could hardly have be worse.