Jim Dey | Not one, but two, plans for taxing the rich up for discussion
Their proposals may not go anywhere. But at least two Illinois legislators have grand revenue-raising measures that come under the heading “tax the rich.”
State Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, last week was among legislators in seven states — California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New York and Washington — to introduce legislation establishing a state “wealth tax.”
A wealth tax would be an annual levy on an individual’s net worth, not income. Guzzardi’s bill is a state version of Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposal for a national wealth tax.
Proponents suggest their “wealth tax” would only be levied on the super rich.
That’s something akin to the “millionaires and billionaires” Gov. J.B. Pritzker, himself a multibillionaire, said he was targeting in 2020, when he failed to persuade voters to replace the Illinois Constitution’s flat-tax mandate with a progressive income tax.
The progressive tax plan was soundly rejected by voters.
But state Sen. Robert Martwick, another Chicago Democrat, recently said he’ll ask fellow legislators to put the issue up for another statewide vote in 2024. Calling it “the right thing to do,” Martwick said he’ll soon introduce a proposed constitutional amendment in the General Assembly.
“If you really believe in something, you don’t give up,” he told Crain’s Chicago Business.
If Martwick follows through, the political atmosphere will be slightly different.
In 2020, Pritzker made the progressive income-tax plan his top priority. He lobbied legislators to put it on the ballot, campaigned strenuously to persuade voters to approve it, spent many millions of dollars to advertise its virtues and was bitterly disappointed when voters said no.
This time, however, Pritzker suggested he won’t play an upfront role.
“That’s not something that I’m focused on this session,” he said.
That tame response is a non-denial denial.
Pritzker could focus on the plan in a future legislative session.
Or because the governor has no formal role in the amendment process, he could privately encourage his supermajority legislative Democrats to act on their own authority.
The Illinois Constitution states a proposed amendment will be offered for public vote “by a vote of three-fifths of the members elected to each house.”
While the progressive income-tax plan is relatively clear, a wealth tax would be cumbersome, complicated and controversial.
A progressive-tax plan allows legislators to establish multiple escalating tax rates on rising levels of incomes.
A “wealth tax” would be far more complex because people’s net worth is constantly in flux as a consequence of market forces that cause the value of assets like real estate, stock and bond investments, etc., to rise and fall.
Martwick said he favors progressive rates because they would pave the way to property-tax cuts. Legislators have for years promised property-tax reductions in exchange for increases in the state’s flat rate.
Illinois’ first flat income-tax rate in 1969 was 2.5 percent. It currently stands at 4.95 percent. Meanwhile, property taxes levied by local units of government have steadily increased and are among the highest in the nation.
A second amendment vote in 2024 also might provide a more favorable environment for passing a progressive income tax.
Pritzker, who favors a progressive tax plan, could again use his personal wealth to flood the airwaves with pro-amendment advertising.
He spent more than $50 million in 2020 promoting the amendment. But Chicago businessman Ken Griffin, a self-made multibillionaire who opposed the amendment, spent roughly the same amount of money to defeat it.
Since then, however, Griffin has given up on Illinois’ future and moved to Florida.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.