Though Kankakee businessman William Small’s life was tragically cut short in 1987, the legal cases that have sprung out of his grisly death seem to live forever.
Thirty-three years after she was convicted of helping her boyfriend kidnap and bury Small alive, 59--year-old Nancy Rish continues her legal efforts attacking her conviction and life sentence.
Last month, the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa heard oral arguments in another appeal in this highly publicized case.
Having run the gamut of legal issues over the past three decades, Rish’s lawyers now argue she is entitled to a new sentencing hearing and a reduced sentence because Danny Edwards, her boyfriend and convicted accomplice, subjected her to physical abuse that compelled her to “unwittingly” participate in his plot to extort $1 million from the Small family.
A relentless litigator
Her latest appeal arguing that she is undeserving of the life sentence because Edwards’ abuse compelled her participation in the crime stems from a 2015 law. It requires judges to consider evidence of physical abuse as a mitigating factor when handing down a sentence.
Edwards, who turns 63 on Sunday, was initially sentenced to death. That was commuted to life in prison by former Gov. George Ryan. He’s being held at the Pontiac Correctional Center.
Rich, his one-time girlfriend who is described as a problem-free inmate, is being held at the Logan Correctional Center.
She’s proved to be a relentless litigator, filing a series of state and federal appeals in which she has alternatively argued that prosecutors failed to prove her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and that she is actually innocent because she “unwittingly” aided Edwards.
Characterizing her sentence as unduly harsh, Rish also has sought a clemency grant from the governor.
But Rish’s credibility has been seriously challenged since she first came under suspicion in the case. In different interviews with investigators, she told a series of conflicting stories designed to evade legal accountability for Small’s kidnapping and death.
In a previous ruling in the case, the appellate court found that Rish’s “various versions about what she knew/didn’t know and what she and Edwards did during the early days of September 1987, damage[d] her credibility,” and jurors could properly conclude that (Rish’s) after-the-fact behavior amounted to an attempt to conceal the truth.”
In attempting to win a new sentencing hearing, Rish’s lawyers have dragged Attorney General Kwame Raoul into the legal discussion.
They note that when Raoul was a state legislator, he sponsored legislation that categorized physical abuse as a mitigating factor. They have characterized him as a “hypocrite” for his office’s opposition to Rish’s petition.
The law, however, does not require a judge to grant a lesser sentence in the face of an abuse claim; it merely permits that factor to be considered in the context of all the facts of the case. Even if abuse is present, it may be legally insufficient to justify a lesser sentence if other facts in the case are severe.
Citing both the facts of the case and what they contend is a lack of credible evidence of severe abuse, prosecutors said Rish is not entitled to a new sentencing hearing.
That’s prompted Rish’s lawyers to complain bitterly of the state’s reliance on the awful facts of this case to tar their client.
Raoul’s office “has been used to bludgeoning Ms. Rish over the head for the last 30 years with the gruesome details of Danny Edwards’ crime,” they complain.
Prosecutors, however, respond that Rish’s claims to have “unknowingly” assisted Edwards in the kidnapping plot already have been considered and rejected by the courts. They contend that for her now to argue that she assisted him because he threatened and abused her is an inconsistency the courts ought to reject.
Painting the picture
Evidence in the case showed that Edwards, pretending to be a police officer, phoned Small and lured him to a house Small was renovating by telling him it had been vandalized.
After kidnapping Small, he put him in a box he had built in Rish’s garage and buried him alive. Before being buried, Small called his wife to tell her of his kidnapping and ask her to come up with $1 million.
After being put in the ground, Small quickly suffocated.
Police came up with Edwards and Rish as suspects after they staked out a telephone booth where Edwards called the Small residence. They spotted Rish driving Edwards to various locales and eventually brought the couple in for an interview.
After questioning, Edwards led authorities to the Small burial site.
In addition to Edwards’ confession, authorities presented witnesses who described Edwards’ visits to local stores, where he bought material he used in the kidnapping.
The witnesses said he was accompanied by a blonde woman ultimately identified as Rish.
