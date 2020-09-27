Jim Dey | Numbers tell story of Trump judicial appointments
Judges, judges, judges.
Considering the presidential election race, the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and President Donald Trump’s nomination of her replacement, the politics of the judiciary has reached sky-high temperatures.
It was never supposed to be this way. When the Founding Fathers drafted the U.S. Constitution, they considered the judiciary — one of the three separate-but-equal branches of the federal government — to be the “least dangerous” branch.
Alexander Hamilton said the judiciary lacked “the power of the executive branch and the political passions of the legislature” because it had no army to enforce its rulings and no bully pulpit to enrage the citizenry.
It turned out, however, that the courts don’t need an army or a bully pulpit, because their authority to interpret the U.S. Constitution is final. That’s one of the reasons so many either ardently support or adamantly oppose how Trump exercises his judicial-appointment powers.
Encouraged by Trump’s boasting, critics charge that his appointees are taking over the federal courts, a widely accepted view.
But that view is inaccurate, as legal analyst Jonathan Adler points out in a recent article published on “The Volokh Conspiracy” blog.
Citing statistics gathered by the Brookings Institution, Adler points out that as of Sept. 8, “Trump had appointed a grant total of 203 judges, representing 23 percent of federal judges in active service.”
Acknowledging “that’s a significant proportion of federal bench,” Adler said it’s still “a smaller percentage of sitting federal judges than had been appointed by presidents Carter (37 percent), Nixon (36 percent), and Clinton (24 percent) at an equivalent point in their first terms.”
What’s significant to some analysts, however, is stupendous to Trump. Knowing that many of his supporters consider judicial appointees to be critically important, he revels in the success of his, both publicly and privately.
A recent quote from Bob Woodward’s new book on the administration perfectly illustrates Trumpian exaggeration.
“The only one that has a better percentage is George Washington, because he appointed 100 percent. But my percentage is, you know, like, ridiculous,” he said with typical bravado.
But good is not the equal of unprecedented greatness.
Take federal appeals court appointees. Democrats hyperventilate publicly over Trump’s alleged hegemony there. But the numbers support neither Trump’s self-congratulations nor Democrats’ expressed fears.
“When Trump took office, only 44 percent of federal circuit court judges had been appointed by Republican presidents,” Adler points out. By Sept. 8 of this year, “the proportion appointed by Republicans had climbed to 55 percent.”
In other words, after four years of Trump, the number of GOP federal appeals court judges increased from slightly less than half to slightly more than half.
Once again, it’s impressive but hardly without precedent. Adler points out that the 55 percent number is a smaller “proportion of federal circuit judges appointed by a Republican president” than what it was “in 2008 (56 percent), 1996 (59 percent) and 1992 (66 percent).”
The numbers are what they are because of the tremendous turnover in the federal judiciary. Individual judges may serve for relatively long periods of time, say 15 to 25 years. But there are so many, and they start at so many different times, that there are always large numbers on the verge of taking senior status (a reduced caseload), retiring altogether or dying in office.
What’s clear, however, is that politics and judicial nominations run together in a most unseemly way.
What could be more easily misunderstood than a 100-page judicial ruling on a complicated issue when it’s reduced to partisan sound-bite descriptions designed to appeal solely to emotions?
Of course, the judicial branch has brought much of this controversy on itself with rulings that have usurped state and federal legislative prerogatives and replaced them with edicts that set new law in all 50 states.
That, essentially, is what divides judicial liberals and conservatives on the courts. What is the judiciary’s role — to decide individual cases and controversies or establish social policies on controversial issues that previously came under the purview of the people’s elected representatives?
But even by those standards, Trump’s appointees have been fairly conventional.
Who says? The American Bar Association.
Republicans have charged that the ABA has a liberal filter through which it views conservative nominees, including Trump appointees. But Adler said the ABA has given its highest rating — “well qualified” — to a large number of Trump nominees.
Adker went over the numbers for Trump’s nominations made during the current 116th Congress, which was seated on Jan. 3, 2019, and found that “76 percent of circuit nominees were rated ‘Well Qualified,’ and 74 percent of district court nominees were rated ‘Well Qualified,’ for an overall rate of 75 percent (126 out of 189 nominations made).
Only 2 percent of Trump’s nominees during the 116th Congress were rated “Not Qualified,” he said.
“Trump’s judicial nominees are generally quite conservative in their judicial philosophies, and that may not be to everyone’s liking, but there is little question the vast majority are eminently qualified to serve on the federal bench,” Adler said.
Trump, like all presidents, has had embarrassing moments among his nominations. He has withdrawn several appointments.
But, overall, his record on appointments in terms of numbers and qualifications is neither as great as he claims nor as loathsome as Democrats tell their supporters.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-
Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.