JIm Dey | Of Pritzker, Mapes and Scabby the union rat
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker formally abandoned his hemming and hawing about future plans, announcing this week that he’s running for a second four-year term.
“We’ve been through a lot, and I’ve been so proud to see Illinoisans come together during the toughest of times,” he said.
Responding immediately to Pritzker’s announcement was U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville. He tweeted the following”
“Here’s a snapshot of the
@JBPritzker record: Pushing tax hikes, Embracing corruption, Executive incompetence, Failing our veterans, Abandoning policy. J.B. Pritzker is just another lying, failed politician.”
Davis has been making noises about running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination if Democrats gerrymander him out of his district when they redraw the congressional maps later this year.
And he just might, although Pritzker is a formidable re-election candidate with a bottomless campaign bank account.
What is Davis really thinking? Who knows?
But on Thursday, he sent out an email fundraiser criticizing Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and asking recipients to “donate just $6 today” and “help me STOP Nancy Pelosi’s partisan ploy”of deciding which Republicans can and cannot serve on an investigative committee looking into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
“Nancy Pelosi was afraid that we were going to expose how power hungry she is,” he said. “Now her plan is to cancel Republicans from fighting back!”
Noting Davis’ rhetoric, Springfield political analyst Rich Miller wrote that “this is not the claim of a person who is itching to be governor.”
Self-defense expense
Being a target of federal prosecutors is an expensive dilemma, and that truism applies particularly to those caught up in the massive Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal.
A court hearing in Chicago this past week shows why.
Although he was granted immunity for testifying truthful, Timothy Mapes, a former top aide to former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, allegedly gave false testimony to a federal grand jury.
As a consequence, Mapes was charged with perjury.
Defending Mapes will require a close examination of the massive bribery scheme, and that means his lawyers will have to spend lots of expensive time reviewing many thousand of pages of investigators’ reports.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Schwartz this week said that federal prosecutors have already sent Mapes’ defense team records involving “intercepted communication” and are planning a second “voluminous” batch of materials.
How voluminous?
“We anticipate approximately 90,000 documents as well as additional communications and recordings,” she said.
So Mapes’ undoubtedly very expensive Chicago lawyers will have their hands full and their hourly meters running as they work their way through that mess.
It will cost Mapes a fortune.
His former boss — Madigan — paid nearly $3 million to his lawyers from his campaign account in the first three months of 2021, and he is yet to be indicted. Unfortunately, Mapes has no campaign account on which to rely.
Mapes has a $141,306 state pension. But that, too, could be in jeopardy if he’s convicted of perjury involving actions growing out of his public employment.
Mapes is one of five close Madigan associates who have been charged. Authorities have alleged that Commonwealth Edison gave lobbying contracts and no-show jobs to Madigan associates in order to win his support for legislation favored by the utility.
So far, none of those indicted have shown any interest in cooperating with the government. But the financial strain of paying defense lawyers has prompted many a defendant to run up the white flag and agree to cooperate with prosecutors.
So much for public service
After getting elected in November, Champaign County Board member Titianna Ammons resigned in July, just six months into her four-year term. Her resignation takes effect Aug. 10.
But surprise early departures are nothing new on the 22-member county board.
Short-terming is the new rage. Ammons, who was elected to represent District 11, is the fourth board member in a year to give up their seat after a brief tenure.
DeShawn Williams was elected from District 6 in November, but resigned almost immediately to accept a job in the county treasurer’s office.
Cameron Raab was appointed to replace Williams, but he resigned in February after moving out of the district. Raab was placed by Jennifer Lokshin.
Ammons, Williams and Raab are Democrats. They were preceded in resignation by District 2 Republican John Clifford, who left in July 2020 and was replaced by Diane Michaels.
“It was all new people on the board, and they didn’t stay long,” said County Executive Darlene Kloeppel, expressing surprise at the rapid turnover.
Kloeppel will nominate Titianna Ammons’ successor after receiving the recommendation from the county Democratic Party, which is led by Ammons’ mother — state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana.
‘’I make the appointment and the board approves it,” said Kloeppel, who indicated her policy is to appoint the individual recommended by the party.
Illinois pensions still putrid
Funding levels of Illinois’ five public pensions are pathetic.
New studies based on 2019 data shows the state’s five pensions plans — teachers, judges, legislators, university employees and state employees — are funded at an average rate of
39 percent.
Illinois ranks 49th out of the 50 states in that respect. Only New Jersey’s pensions — at
36 percent funded — are worse.
The ratio means the state’s assets represent just 39 percent of existing obligations to pension system members.
The systems, of course, will continue to send monthly checks to recipients.
At the same time, the state is forced to continue to expend higher and higher sums each year out of its general operating budget to keep the systems afloat. The higher pension spending crowds out funds needed for core state programs.
The top five state pension systems are South Dakota, Wisconsin, Idaho, New York and Nebraska, with ratios ranging from South Dakota’s 99 percent to Nebraska’s 91 percent.
Lose some, win some
Two years ago, Scabby the union rat was handed a bitter defeat when a federal appeals court ruled that the presence of the inflatable fellow on a city right-of-way violated the sign ordinance in Grand Chute, Wis.
As a consequence, union members who were angry with a local car dealership were forced to remove Scabby’s protesting presence.
But Scabby is nothing if not resilient.
Last week, he won a victory before the National Labor Relations Board, which ruled that Scabby reflects legitimate free-speech expression.
An NLRB lawyer had argued that Scabby — who’s 12 feet tall with whiskers and “menacing” teeth — violates federal labor law because he’s meant to “menace, intimidate an coerce.”
What baloney. The only people who could be intimidated by Scabby have to have spines of Jell-O. He’s made appearances at local work sites that have drawn union ire.
Actually, he’s kind of cute in an exaggerated way, and a great conversation starter.
In 2019, in the Wisconsin case, former federal appeals court Justice Richard Posner concluded that, sign ordinance or not, Scabby represented free speech.
He further concluded that any further discussion of Scabby was a waste of everyone’s time and money.
But, in many respects, government exists to waste people’s time and money, and so it is with Scabby, a hard-working but unpaid union representative too often dragged into pointless litigation.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-
Gazette staff, can be reached at 217-393-8251 or jdey@news-gazette.com.