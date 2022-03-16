Jim Dey | Old politicians aren't interested in changing old habits
Capt. Reneau wasn’t really shocked — shocked — to discover that gambling was going on at Rick’s Cafe Americain. After all, he had to collect his winnings before shutting that fine establishment down.
Corruption is just as common a feature of Illinois politics as gambling was to Rick’s, so why are so many people, including experienced political analysts, surprised that two prominent, powerful Chicago politicians — former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and powerhouse Chicago Alderman Ed Burke — are under criminal indictment for allegedly using their political power to make money?
“Madigan comes off as a common legislative grifter, eagerly and relentlessly using his power to chase after small potatoes,” writes Capitol Fax publisher Rich Miller, referring to the charges leveled against Madigan.
And this, Miller writes, after years of claims by Madigan and his associates that the Diminutive Don was “always very scrupulous and extremely careful” about following the highest ethical standards.
Mark Brown, a columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times, was equally struck by allegations that the two wealthy men would engage in unscrupulous methods to “get even more clients.”
Why, they ask?
The better question is, “Why not?”
Anyone remember William Cellini, the Springfield political power broker who used his connections and campaign contributions to secure government contracts that built his multimillion-dollar fortune?
Many people may not. It’s been a while.
Cellini, now 87, been as quiet as a church mouse since he was convicted of participating in a political shakedown and shipped off to the joint in 2013. A Republican, Cellini joined with corrupt characters in the Democratic administration of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich to try to trade campaign contributions for investment contracts at the Teachers Retirement System.
People asked the same question about Cellini as they are now about Madigan, 79, and Burke, 78.
Why?
The answer is that a powerbroker is a powerbroker.
These men may have been well into old age when indicted. But that doesn’t mean that they see themselves — or are willing to be seen by others — as has-beens.
Burke is dean of the city council, overseer of the powerful budget committee, maker of judges (his wife is chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court) and political foil of mayors. In other words, he’s still a heavyweight.
Madigan is the same — the all-powerful House speaker who decided what did, and did not, become law. He built a patronage army that oversaw hundreds of patronage jobs. Those who crossed him paid dearly.
So fearsome was Madigan’s reputation that he never had to raise his voice to get what he wanted, whether it was a vote from a Democratic caucus member or a job/pay raise for a political associate.
Neither man has ever showed any signs at all of voluntarily giving up power.
Madigan was forced out of the speaker’s post, leaving him no choice but to resign both his House seat and chairmanship of the state Democratic Party.
Burke still hasn’t given up. Although bounced from the budget committee, he remains on the city council, re-elected even after his indictment.
That kind of devotion to the black art of politics builds habits and instincts that last a lifetime.
So what if Madigan, Burke and their coat-holders repeatedly claimed they would never, ever think of deviating from the path of virtue? What else were they going to say in public?
What matters is what they said — and did — in private. To that issue, the criminal indictments speak volumes.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.