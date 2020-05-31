The long history of criminal and civil cases involving a former Illinois Wesleyan student who served nearly 13 years is prison for a murder he did not commit has been given a new lease on life by the Illinois Supreme Court.
The high court announced last week that it will hear arguments from Alan Beaman’s lawyers as to why Beaman should be allowed to pursue a civil lawsuit against the city of Normal and three of its former police officers for what they contend was malicious prosecution of Beaman.
In ruling as it did, the high court for the second time agreed that a review of an appellate court decision dismissing Beaman’s case is in order.
A three-judge panel on the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield ruled unanimously in December that Beaman’s lawsuit should be dismissed.
It held, among other things, that since authorities had “probable cause” to arrest Beaman in the 1993 murder of his former girlfriend Jennifer Lockmiller, he could not sue the three officers and the city for their roles in the investigation.
One thing seems certain: If Beaman ever gets to present his case to a jury, he stands to receive a multimillion-dollar judgment.
Although the case has a near-30-year history, its facts are relatively straightforward.
The body of Lockmiller, an Illinois State University student from Decatur, was found in her apartment on Aug. 28, 1993.
Authorities focused from the start on Beaman because he and Lockmiller had a stormy romantic relationship before breaking up.
At the time of her murder, however, Beaman was on summer break from Wesleyan and living at his parents’ home in Rockford.
Then 20 and now pushing 50, Beaman adamantly denied any role in Lockmiller’s death, claiming he was in Rockford when she was killed.
After a long investigation, Beaman was indicted for Lockmiller’s murder. Although authorities had no physical or eyewitness evidence linking him to her death, Beaman was convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
He served nearly 13 years behind bars before the Illinois Supreme Court overturned his conviction, a decision based on the failure of police and prosecutors to turn over to the defense evidence linking another suspect to Lockmiller’s death.
For years, Beaman’s lawyers argued — as they do in the case pending before the high court — that authorities were convinced of Beaman’s guilt and determined to see him convicted, and as a consequence, ignored other viable suspects.
But in 2013, McLean County authorities acknowledged that neither Beaman nor any of the original suspects were involved in Lockmiller’s death.
They said advanced DNA technology determined that two unidentified men were sources of DNA recovered from Lockmiller’s body.
Consequently, the Lockmiller investigation was reopened as Beaman’s civil litigation wound its way through federal and state courts.
Despite that disclosure, Beaman’s civil lawsuit focuses what was going on nearly 30 years ago when authorities targeted him and turned his life upside down.
Beaman’s petition asking for Supreme Court review contends that “if the investigation had been conducted in good faith, ... someone else would have been indicted, and the murderer could have been caught.”
“A rational juror could find that Beaman never would have been charged if defendants took the steps that any investigator looking for the truth would have taken, steps such as (1) identifying similar burglaries or sexual assaults in the area, (2) attempting to locate the stranger who would not stop calling Lockmiller, and (3) looking for the other stranger who gave Lockmiller his phone number in lipstick just before her death.”
Citing one suspect in particular, Beaman lawyers said that individual might have been charged with Lockmiller’s murder if authorities had pursued him “the way they examined Beaman — if they had bugged his conversations with friends, threatened him with the death penalty if he did not confess, interrogated his friends about every time he yelled at someone or made a crude remark.”
As a consequence of the DNA discoveries, Beaman received two declarations of innocence.
Now-retired Circuit Judge Jeffrey Ford authorized a “certificate of innocence” for Beaman after hearings on the issue at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana. That certificate resulted in an award of $175,000 in taxpayer money as partial compensation for his time behind bars.
Former Gov. Pat Quinn also issued a pardon based on innocence to Beaman because of his wrongful conviction.
Beaman initially sought redress in federal courts, but judges there ruled that prosecutors were immune from liability.
That decision led to Beaman’s state court lawsuit, where he is required to show that police misconduct or mishandled evidence played a key role in the state’s attorney’s decision to charge him with murder.
The case almost came to an end in 2017, when the Supreme Court declined to review the first appellate court decision dismissing Beaman’s lawsuit. But after denying Beaman’s request to review the first appellate court dismissal, the high court justices, acting on their own, reversed themselves and agreed to hear arguments.
Ultimately, the high court sent the case back to the appellate court for reconsideration. But the appellate court again dismissed the case, setting the stage for the impending review.
One unusual aspect of this case involves a friend-of-the-court brief supporting Beaman that was filed by a who’s who of 11 former prosecutors in Illinois. The group includes former Gov. James Thompson, former Illinois Attorney General Tyrone Fahner and Scott Turow, a former federal prosecutor who writes best-selling legal thrillers.