Jim Dey | Once reviled, now revered, 'Madigan 19' stand tall
Courage is now — and always has been — in short supply, especially in politics, where party cohesion is emphasized.
If it wasn’t, how else could former President John Kennedy have written a highly praised book — “Profiles in Courage” — that focused on rare high-profile examples of politicians risking their careers by voting their conscience.
That type of self-preservation is especially common in Illinois, where political bosses have traditionally dictated the path that rank-and-file party members followed.
Given all that, it’s ironic — and certainly worthy of note — that the political courage displayed in early 2021 by a handful of Illinois House members spared this state a bigger embarrassment than it already sustained.
The embarrassment was last week’s federal criminal indictment of former House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, who was for decades the most powerful politician in Illinois.
Madigan, a brilliant and ruthless political tactician, allegedly used his vast influence to oversee what the government has alleged to be a racketeering operation aimed at enhancing his power and wealth.
The indictment, which made national news, further reaffirmed the notion that government and official corruption in Illinois are joined at the hip.
They are, of course, and that’s bad enough. But circumstances would have been even worse if, instead of being the former speaker, Madigan was the current speaker.
If Madigan had had his way, he would have been, and the indictment would have further complicated the already difficult job Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislators face governing this deeply troubled state.
The fact that he wasn’t is attributable to 19 Democratic House members — 14 women and five men. By publicly opposing Madigan’s re-election as speaker, they did what was heretofore unthinkable.
It was easy for Republicans to oppose Madigan because they paid no price for doing so.
For a Democrat to do so was to risk everything, including salary boosts, committee assignments, support for legislation they proposed, colleagues’ goodwill and enmity of Madigan and his legislative staff.
The undeniable fact in Springfield is that House Democrats traditionally had two choices — vote Madigan for speaker or become dead politicos walking.
Doubters need only look at former House Democrat Scott Drury, whose brief career in Springfield was rendered futile after he refused to support Madigan’s bid for speaker in 2017.
The 19 — one by one — turned their backs on Madigan after he was identified in July 2020 by federal prosecutors as the ringleader of the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal.
“We knew that our chamber, our state and our party deserved better leadership, and the unfolding corruption scandal would only continue to erode public confidence,” they said last week in a joint statement.
That’s much easier to say now than it was then.
The opposition started small but grew, just as the speculation did about the price they would pay when Madigan, as he always did, eventually triumphed.
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, who had previously crossed swords with Madigan, recalled “some pretty dark moments.”
“I remember at the beginning just talking about being frustrated and wanting to say something and people just recoiling, like I had something contagious,” she said.
It was important for dissenters to reach a critical mass because Madigan needed 60 of the 73 Democratic votes to be re-elected.
Nineteen “no” votes put him in the mid-50s, dooming his prospects. When they would not budge, Madigan eventually abandoned his bid to remain speaker and resigned his House seat.
The dissenters, none from central Illinois, now are considered heroes in some quarters, to the point that one House Democrat, Crystal Lake freshman Rep. Suzanne Ness, issued a statement falsely claiming to be among those who opposed Madigan. Capitol Fax publisher Rich Miler described Ness’ claim as “just plain wrong.”
