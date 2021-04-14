Eat the rich — but not all of them all the time.
That appears to be the approach of J.B. Pritzker, Illinois’ multibillionaire governor. He’s raised taxes on everyone, but those with really big bucks have been his chief target.
Just last year, he proposed a progressive income-tax constitutional amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Six months after it went down in flames, Pritzker has reinvented himself — purely for politically pragmatic reasons — as a savior of the rich.
Joining the governors of six other large, high-tax states, Pritzker recently urged President Joe Biden to “undo the ($10,000) cap placed on state and local tax (SALT) deductions” adopted in 2017.
Ordinarily, this kind of complicated subject would prompt many readers to turn the page. But, being as this is tax filing season, maybe some of those inclined to do so will stick around to see what’s up.
Prior to the 2017 law, upper-income earners who pay substantial sums in property taxes and state income taxes could write off all of those payments if they itemized their deductions on their federal income taxes.
The overwhelming majority of federal taxpayers do not itemize, according to the Tax Policy Center. It reports that “in recent years about 30 percent of taxpayers, mostly high income, have chosen to itemize.”
That’s why the vast majority of federal tax filers were not affected by the $10,000 SALT limit adopted by Congress.
While limiting the SALT deduction, Congress dramatically increased the standard deduction from $6,500 to $12,000 for individuals, from $13,000 to $23,000 for joint returns and from $9,550 to $18,000 for heads of households.
Wirepoints financial analyst Mark Glennon described the changes as “a windfall for the middle class” taxpayers who don’t itemize. But, he said, limiting the SALT deduction “hammered high income taxpayers.”
That result should please those who believe that upper-income earners should bear much of the tax burden. But it outraged governors like Pritzker, New York’s Andrew Cuomo and California’s Gavin Newsom.
Why?
Unlimited federal SALT deductions had the effect of subsidizing high state income and property taxes because they reduced the amount of federal taxes owed.
A little bit of SALT deduction sugar helped the state’s strong tax medicine go down, allowing high-income earners to live more comfortably with high state and local taxes.
That’s a problem for Pritzker and other similarly situated governors who either want to or have raised taxes. Their proposed increases have or will hit big earners harder and could spark political opposition.
During his campaign for the failed progressive tax amendment, Pritzker routinely excoriated “millionaires and billionaires” for being tax shirkers. That stance, obviously, complicates his current campaign to cut taxes for the rich because it makes him look like a hypocrite.
That’s one reason why, in his letter to Biden, Pritzker & Co. ignored higher earners, complaining that “middle class Americans are struggling under this federal tax burden.”
That’ s just not so, according to the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. It concluded that “62 percent of the benefits would go to the richest 1 percent and 86 percent of the benefits would go to the richest 5 percent” if full SALT destructibility is restored.
“There is no state where this is a primarily middle class issue,” the institute reported.
Pritzker’s plan, however, could fly. Democrats complained that the GOP’s proposal to limit SALT deductions has had a strong impact on big earners in large, high tax states controlled by their party and less so on smaller, lower-tax states controlled by Republicans.
Democrats in those states most deeply affected have joined Pritzker in pressing for restoring the full SALT deduction. They include Illinois’ two Democratic U.S. Sens. Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
In addition to his partisan argument, Durbin charges that it’s unfair to deny full SALT deductions on federal taxes, describing it as paying taxes on taxes.
But that argument goes both ways. While Pritzker argues that Illinoisans should be able to deduct state and local taxes from their federal taxes, Illinois does not — and Pritzker would vehemently oppose — allow its taxpayers to deduct their federal taxes they pay from their state taxes because it would cost the state tax revenue it desperately wants and needs.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.