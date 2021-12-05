Jim Dey | Only surprise with Rittenhouse verdict is that some are surprised
Two high-profile murder trials — one in Wisconsin and the other in Georgia — made big news last month. But only one continues to reverberate across the national spectrum.
In each case, the defendants claimed they acted in self-defense. In each case, the facts were largely beyond dispute because of video evidence. In each case, juries returned verdicts consistent with the evidence and the law.
The Georgia jury convicted three White men of murder after they chased and ultimately shot a Black jogger they suspected of trespassing at a housing construction site.
In the Wisconsin case, jurors found a White teen not guilty in connection with the shootings of three White men — two killed and one wounded. Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse claimed that he was being physically assaulted when he fired the fatal shots, and his account was supported by video evidence.
The Georgia verdict has disappeared down the media rabbit hole, although it will be back in the news when the defendants are sentenced.
But the Rittenhouse verdict continues to spark outrage by those upset that the now-18-year-old was acquitted.
President Joe Biden described himself as “angry” over the verdict. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it was wrong for the jury to acquit Rittenhouse after he shot “three unarmed men.” Actually, one of the three men shot testified that he had pointed his gun at Rittenhouse before being shot in the arm.
No less a constitutional scholar than Stephen Colbert announced on national TV that it’s time to repeal or modify the law of self-defense.
“If he didn’t break the law, we should change the law,” he said.
Champaign County NAACP President Minnie Pearson suggested that Rittenhouse benefited from his skin color, even though all the other parties to the case — those shot, the prosecutors, the defense lawyers, the judge — are White.
“One can surmise that if Kyle was a Black armed vigilante, the outcome would have proved deadly in the streets of Wisconsin,” she said.
That’s a clever hypothetical masquerading as a valid point but intended as a pure emotional appeal.
Pearson’s racial perspective, however, is common. The News-Gazette surveyed attitudes of prominent members of the Black community and found almost universal dismay over the verdict.
Given this country’s history of racial discrimination, it’s not surprising that Black citizens would be suspicious of the judicial system.
But why, specifically, in this case are so many convinced Rittenhouse is a beneficiary of racial injustice?
It doesn’t help public understanding when prominent public officials like Pritzker misrepresent the facts of the case. At the same time, Rittenhouse’s naive decision to serve as an armed protector of property in the midst of a violent riot raises questions about his judgment.
He certainly erred in being there. No one who was present at the riot should have been present.
What’s important is that the camera didn’t lie — Rittenhouse was threatened and chased by a group enraged by his presence. He was physically assaulted, kicked and struck with a skateboard. He had a gun pointed at him.
Knocked to the ground, Rittenhouse was on his back when he fired.
Those are compelling facts to those who consider undisputed facts compelling, as jurors in Rittenhouse’s trial were required by their oaths to do.
That they reached the not-guilty verdict should surprise no one familiar with the case.
Because self-defense claims are fact intensive, they are fact dependent. So why don’t facts matter in the Rittenhouse verdict?
They were there for all to see in clear black and white. Unfortunately, it appears many people’s perspectives are clouded because they view those facts through the lens of Black and White.
