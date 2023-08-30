Another Illinois politician was convicted last week, and what happened immediately after was as predictable as snow in January.
Mixing sincerity with partisanship — Republicans trying to embarrass Democrats with a little truth-slinging — GOP legislators started calling for new and tougher legislative ethics rules.
The conviction of a onetime top aide to former House Speaker Michael Madigan didn’t have much to do with ethical guidelines, except in the broadest sense.
Tim Mapes was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice for his repeated falsehoods to a grand jury investigating the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case.
But that didn’t stop GOP legislators from trying to take political advantage of this latest embarrassment to Democrat-controlled Illinois.
“Another day, another conviction in federal court,” said Deputy Illinois House Republican Leader Ryan Spain.
He complained a “crisis of corruption continues to plague the state of Illinois” and must be rooted out.
It’s a good idea. But Spain is hardly the first public official to express disdain for Illinois’ culture of corruption.
When Adlai Stevenson, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in 1952 and 1956, ran for governor of Illinois in 1948, he told voters one of his top priorities would be to end public corruption here.
He meant it, and Stevenson had some successes in that area. But 75 years later, people in Illinois are still burdened by our peculiar tradition.
It was just a few months ago that GOP legislators raised the corruption issue. That was after the first ComEd trial in which four of the five alleged co-conspirators were convicted.
There’s one trial left — that of Madigan, the onetime major domo of Illinois’ political arena. The biggest of the big dogs has to be sweating bullets after watching two separate juries have no trouble returning guilty verdicts. But here’s the question: How effective would the GOP’s proposed tougher ethics guidelines be in corralling this Illinois contagion?
Much of the concern involves legislators either becoming lobbyists or working as lobbyists while they are still legislators.
Former legislators are effective lobbyists because they know the key players in the political process. People return their phone calls.
One proposal, which has been repeatedly rejected, would bar members of the House and Senate from going to work as lobbyists immediately after leaving office.
There have been calls for a one- or two-year cooling off period between gigs. But that proposal has drawn fierce opposition. Why?
Working as a lobbyist is an easy way to make big money. Legislators will fight to the bitter end before giving up that plum. Even if they did, 12 or 24 months is not all that long before they could get in the lobbying game.
Barring legislators from actively lobbying local governments has more possibilities. One recent corruption case — that of a House member bribing a Senate member to sponsor a gambling-related bill — speaks to that issue.
There are calls to empower the legislative inspector general. Fine. But the real power in terms of fighting corruption is the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago.
The feds have all the power, resources and time they need — and then some. Witness the ComEd case that was years in the making.
There are other suggestions as well. But to what end?
“How many guilty verdicts is it going to take to have Democrats join Republicans” in ending the culture of corruption in Springfield, asked GOP state Rep. Patrick Windhorst.
How many guilty verdicts have Illinoisans already witnessed? Enough to demonstrate they have little deterrent effect.
Ethics rules are fine, but hardly dispositive. Too many elected officials in Illinois don’t just have larceny in their hearts; it’s embedded from head to toe.