Jim Dey | 'Our Team' re-creates not-always-golden tale from baseball's past
Jim’s Pseudo-Intellectual Book Club has been on hiatus, something of a winter hibernation.
But there’s nothing like a good book to end the snoring, awaken the soul and enliven the mood.
So take this to the bank. Luke Epplin’s “Our Team: The Epic Story of Four Men and the World Series That Changed Baseball” is a real winner.
Whether you’re a baseball fan or a connoisseur of social history, this tale of the Cleveland Indians’ miraculous 1948 World Series championship season sparks a variety of emotions.
This compelling story features four lead characters, particularly those with Illinois roots like Indians owner Bill Veeck.
A leading supporting character is former Fighting Illini Lou Boudreau. He was the Tribe’s player/manager who won the league’s Most Valuable Player award that year.
“Our Team” has happy overtones, but it’s set against a sad and ugly backdrop — a professional baseball league that denied Black Americans the opportunity to compete because of their race.
It was a shameful thing, something as unimaginable today as it is disturbing.
Most baseball fans know it was Jackie Robinson who broke the color line, brought into the game for the 1947 season by Brooklyn Dodgers general manager Branch Rickey.
But who came second? And who arranged for them to come second?
Larry Doby, a brilliant but sensitive athlete, was just a kid when he followed in Robinson’s footsteps.
Veeck, the baseball showman who was also owner of the Chicago White Sox for a time, opened what had been a locked door for Doby. Ironically, Rickey also wanted to sign Doby. But he did not offer a competing contract because Rickey wanted Veeck to share the heat he was getting from other teams’ management more than he wanted Doby as a player.
They are two of the main characters in this baseball masterpiece.
The other two are Indians pitchers Bob Feller and Satchel Paige.
Feller was an entrepreneurial fireballer who organized off-
season exhibition games featuring White major leaguers facing off against the best players from the Negro major Leagues. Fans loved it.
There was no bigger Black star than fabled pitcher Satchel Paige, a rubber-armed hurler who surely must rank in the top tier of the all-time greatest pitchers. Although he pitched for decades on the wrong side of color line, his magisterial talent was well known to baseball fans everywhere.
Their individual stories — each had strengths and weaknesses — are well told in Epplin’s fine book, fitting neatly into his account of the Indians’ storybook 1948 season.
Most fans probably don’t know that the 1948 season — conducted in a post-World War II economic boom — was one of baseball’s best. Cleveland’s fans were starved for a winner, and they ate up Veeck’s new and unique version of fun at the old ballpark.
It featured a four-way, down-to-the-bitter-end American League pennant race that ended in a tie between Cleveland and the Boston Red Sox.
Had the Indians not prevailed in a one-game playoff, that year would have featured an all-Boston World Series, the American League Red Sox against the National League Braves — forebears of the Milwaukee/Atlanta clubs.
What a unique group these four men were.
Of the four, Doby was the youngster, and that surely was a key factor to the emotional turmoil he experienced.
Veeck was born into baseball. His father was a Chicago Cubs executive, and young Bill took to the game like a fish to water. But he also defied convention, never wearing a tie, always looking for new ways to entertain fans and dismissive of other objections to allowing Black players into the league.
After a successful stint owning the minor league Milwaukee Brewers, he sold the team. Seriously injured during World War II, he eventually lost a leg. While recovering in Arizona, he itched to get back into the sport and eventually wangled a deal to buy the lowly Indians.
The ageless Paige was equally a free-thinker, a highly independent, consistently entertaining prankster. Paige was rarely serious except when he was on the pitcher’s mound, where he was always serious.
Doby was the raw rookie, feeling his way to eventual greatness. It took great strength of character to be the only Black player in the Indians’ clubhouse, where he took overt and covert abuse in painful stride.
Finally, there was Feller, a phenom who started in the majors as a teenager and notched strikeouts and wins like there was no tomorrow.
They each marched to the beat of their own drummers, but they crossed paths in ways that built lifelong bonds.
This is a great American story, often exhilarating even in the face of ugly
Jim Crow realities.
Epplin’s effort is a literary grand slam.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.