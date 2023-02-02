Jim Dey | Oversight group tracking every dime in real time
In 2011, Adam Andrzejewski started small but thought big.
Now he presides over a lean organization that conducts nationwide investigations of government spending and publishes its findings on openthebooks.com.
He’s a happy warrior.
“I wake up every day feeling blessed to lead the transparency revolution in the internet age,” said the 53-year-old father of three daughters.
What exactly is Andrzejewski (pronounced angie-EFF-ski) talking about?
Concerned about excessive government spending at the federal, state and local levels, Andrzejewski’s investigators track every dime.
Last year, they conducted 500 investigations, and they’ll do another 700 this year.
Open The Books shines light into the government’s dark corners so taxpayers can learn how their money is being spent.
He notes Open the Books has filed “100,000 Freedom of Information of Act requests,” documenting $19 trillion in public spending since 2021.
One recent investigation is causing a stir in California.
That’s where Jennifer Newsom, wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, writes and directs “gender justice” films she leases to public schools.
“Schools spend between $49 and $599 to screen these movies to children,” Open the Books reports.
“What we found was, at times, shocking: sexually explicit images, political boosterism and something calling ‘The Genderbread Person,’” Andrzejewkski reports, characterizing the Newsoms’ dual role as a financial conflict of interest.
Before that, Open The Books reported on Southwest Airlines, whose organizational problems caused the December weather-related cancellations of 17,000 flights that stranded thousands of passengers.
“$7.2 Billion in U.S. Subsidies Can’t Keep Southwest in the Air for Christmas,” ran the headline.
Open the Books’ investigations have provided fodder for outraged politicos ranging from independent socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to libertarian conservative Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.
Andrzejewkski’s probes step on lots of toes, and many big-footed targets don’t appreciate it.
After Andrzejewski wrote several Forbes magazine columns outlining the substantial wealth and perks of Dr. Anthony Fauci — the federal government’s face of the coronavirus pandemic — Fauci’s public-relations representatives complained.
“That was the last column I ever wrote for Forbes,” Andrzekewski said.
He said Open The Books examined Fauci’s contract and income sources, both public records, because Fauci is “probably the most visible bureaucrat in the country.”
Nonetheless, he was booted out the door after writing 206 articles over eight years at Forbes. Andrzejewski said he takes solace that Forbes has kept his column archive on its website “to this day.”
That setback was hardly fatal to Open The Books’ effort to bring spending issues to public attention. Last year, Andrzejewski appeared on 472 radio and television broadcasts involving outlets from cable news channels like C-SPAN to a Cape Girardeau, Mo., radio station.
Still, Andrzejewski remains disappointed that, despite his and others’ disclosures of spending boondoggles, government officials — especially at the federal level — still spend at alarming rates, driving up the national debt.
“Republicans and Democrats are addicted to spending our tax dollars,” he said.
That, however, he said is not a reason to give up, but to keep fighting.
Open The Books’ initial goal was to publish salaries of state employees, which still draws the most website views. That was just the beginning for the $3 million organization that is supported by contributions.
The internet revolution has not only fueled the group’s efforts, but also changed how it operates.
Open The Books will be moving out of its 2,000-square-foot building in Hinsdale in March, after which Andrzejewski said its roughly 30 investigators will go “100 percent remote” and “become even more effective.”
“We believe transparency revolutionizes U.S. public policy and politics, and we’re proving it,” Andrzejewski said.
